IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storms To No.1 In Orange Cap Race, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Still Rules Purple Cap Battle

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes to top of batting charts in IPL 2026 with 579 runs in 13 matches
The 15-year-old batter slammed 93 off just 38 balls against LSG to claim the top spot
RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets in 13 games
Bihar's teen sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, played a sensational knock of 98 runs off just 38 balls to jump seven positions and don the Orange Cap once again in the Indian Premier League 2026.
Given the high-scoring nature of the tournament and the fierce batters each team possess, the Orange Cap has changed allegiance on numerous occasions, sometimes twice in a single match, like yesterday, Mitchell Marsh got the honors in the first innings courtesy of a fine 96-run innings, and then Sooryavanshi got himself at the top with his sensational innings.
Sooryavanshi sits at the top of the batting charts currently with 579 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 44.54 and a praiseworthy strike rate of 236.32.
While some of the best T20 batters of the world are in the race of the Orange Cap, the honor of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi feels special, given his tender age and the fact that it's only his first full-fledged season of the IPL.
The name the teen prodigy has earned for himself worldwide is astonishing, and the fear and reputation the 15-year-old has instilled inside the bowlers is unfathomable.
The performance in the age-group cricket and mainly the IPL has earned Sooryavanshi his maiden call-up in the India A squad for the tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, and if he keeps performing like this, then the day is not far when he'll also be representing India at the world stage.
Purple Cap Standings After Match 63
Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has maintained his top position in the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets in 13 matches. The veteran Indian pacer has revived himself in the shortest format of the game with his immaculate line and length and knack of picking wickets at the top.
In a tournament, where 200-plus totals have become a norm, Bhuvneshwar has maintained an astonishing economy rate of 7.70 while bowling the difficult overs of the game.
Who leads the Orange Cap standings after Match 64?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the Orange Cap race with 579 runs in IPL 2026.
Who is leading the Purple Cap standings in IPL 2026?
RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the Purple Cap charts with 24 wickets.