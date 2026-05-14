India A Squad For Sri Lanka Tri-Series Announced, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Major Call-Up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headlines India A’s Sri Lanka tri-series squad after IPL 2026 heroics, with Tilak Varma captain and several emerging stars earning recognition

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India A Squad For Sri Lanka Tri-Series Announced, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Major Call-Up
Vaibhav Soryavanshi smashed 127 runs off just 73 balls to take India U19 to a 233 run-win in the 3rd Youth ODI at Benoni. Photo: X/BCCI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India A call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals

  • Tilak Varma will captain the India A side, while Riyan Parag has been named vice-captain for the Sri Lanka tri-series

  • IPL 2026 performers like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Anshul Kamboj were also rewarded with national recognition

India’s next generation of white-ball stars has received a major platform after the BCCI announced a strong India ‘A’ squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka.

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma will lead the side, while Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag has been named vice-captain for the tournament that also features Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The series begins on June 9 in Dambulla before concluding with the final on June 21.

The biggest talking point from the squad announcement was the inclusion of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose rise over the last year has been nothing short of extraordinary. After announcing himself in IPL 2025 with a breathtaking 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, the teenager has elevated his game further in IPL 2026.

Representing Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi has smashed 440 runs in 11 innings at a staggering strike rate above 236, while also leading the six-hitting charts this season.

IPL 2026 Performances Open Doors For Young Stars

The selectors have heavily rewarded IPL form while finalising the squad. Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya earned recognition after his aggressive starts at the top of the order, while teammate Prabhsimran Singh’s consistency as a wicketkeeper-batter also helped his cause.

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Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj, who impressed with his discipline and wicket-taking ability this season, has also secured a place in the touring party.

Suryansh Shedge, Ayush Badoni, Harsh Dubey and Vipraj Nigam are among several domestic performers whose IPL exposure appears to have accelerated their progression into the India A setup. The squad reflects the selectors’ growing preference for fearless multi-dimensional cricketers capable of adapting quickly to high-pressure white-ball cricket.

India A squad for the tri-series

Tilak Varma (c), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (vc), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan

Q

Who will captain India A in the Sri Lanka tri-series?

A

Tilak Varma has been named captain, while Riyan Parag will serve as vice-captain.

Q

Which teams will participate in the tri-series?

A

India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A will compete in the tournament.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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