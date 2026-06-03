KM Deeksha Denies Doping Allegations, Clarifies That She Is Not Currently Banned: Report

KM Deeksha denies doping allegations and maintains she is not provisionally suspended
The athlete is awaiting B-sample results while insisting on her innocence
She faces severe financial strain and is currently seeking a state transfer for better support
The sporting landscape has been rattled by reports suggesting that KM Deeksha, India’s fastest 1500m athlete, has been sidelined due to a positive doping test. Widespread media reports initially alleged that the national record holder had been provisionally suspended by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), after her sample returned an adverse analytical finding for a banned substance
These reports triggered significant speculation regarding her sudden absence from recent major events, including the National Senior Athletics Federation Cup, casting a shadow over the career of one of India’s most promising track athletes. KM Deeksha has since publicly addressed these claims, clarifying that while she is under inquiry, the reports of her suspension are inaccurate.
The inquiry follows an out-of-competition test conducted on February 26, 2026, in Bhopal. NADA has reportedly detected traces of stanozolol, an anabolic steroid.
While common in sprinting for muscle mass and explosive power, its presence in a middle-distance athlete has drawn scrutiny from experts, as it offers no direct benefit to oxygen-carrying capacity, though it is sometimes misused during off-season training to accelerate recovery.
Deeksha, who maintains her innocence, is currently awaiting the results of her B-sample testing to challenge the finding.
“Bhaiya, I had applied for B-sample testing. Yesterday, I was at the NADA office for the opening of my B sample for testing. Everyone in the news started saying that I am banned. I am not banned; this is an adverse finding. I have been an RTP (Registered Testing Pool) athlete for the last three years and have given multiple tests. I am talking to you with full confidence because I know I have done nothing wrong.“
Financial Strain And Career Uncertainty
Beyond the doping allegations, Deeksha’s career has been clouded by significant financial distress. Since winning gold at the Indian Athletics Series 2 in Jaipur this past April, the athlete has been absent from major competitions, including the National Senior Athletics Federation Cup.
Deeksha, an Indian Railways employee who has competed for Madhya Pradesh since 2019, has sought an NOC to transfer her state representation back to her home state of Uttar Pradesh, citing better financial incentives.
“Yes, I have asked for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from MP, as I am financially struggling. I am under a loan burden of INR 6 lakh, even after winning so many medals and setting a national record. I have received the NOC from MP and submitted the documents to Uttar Pradesh, but I have not received any update yet. If you win a medal at the Asian Games while representing UP, you receive good cash incentives.”
Official records, including a handwritten application from April 1, 2026, indicate that her departure from the state-sponsored DSWY Academy in Bhopal was also influenced by restrictions placed upon her by the Railways department.
As the athletics community awaits the B-sample results, the case remains a complex intersection of sports integrity and the personal struggles of one of India's elite performers, who currently holds the national record of 4:04.78s.