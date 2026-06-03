India Doping Crisis Back Under Spotlight As National Record Holder KM Deeksha Fails Dope Test

National 1500m record holder K M Deeksha has failed a dope test after testing positive for a banned substance
India continue to lead the Athletics Integrity Unit's list of suspended track and field athletes with 154 ineligible athletes, ahead of Kenya and Russia
The government has proposed tougher anti-doping laws, including up to five years in prison for those involved in supplying or administering banned substances
India's long-running battle with doping has once again come under the spotlight, with the country continuing to top global charts for anti-doping violations even as authorities prepare tougher laws to curb the menace.
The latest figures from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) show India leading the list of currently ineligible track and field athletes with 154 suspensions as of May 2026. The number is up from 148 at the end of March and places India ahead of Kenya (147) and Russia (65).
The AIU, the independent anti-doping body established by World Athletics, oversees international-level athletes and support personnel.
In April, the AIU warned that "Indian athletes must now comply with more stringent anti-doping stipulations" as a result of consistently “extremely high” risk of doping in India. The country "has ranked in the top two for the most Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) in athletics between 2022 and 2025."
The issue remains a major concern for Indian sport, particularly with the country preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and pursuing its bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.
India have also topped the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list for the highest number of doping violations among major sporting nations for three consecutive years.
WADA president Witold Bańka recently highlighted the scale of the challenge, pointing to the widespread availability of performance-enhancing substances in the country.
“Performance-enhancing drugs and steroids are readily available in India, it is one of the biggest producers. It is a serious problem,” Bańka said during a press conference for WADA's global anti-doping intelligence and investigations network.
National Record Holder KM Deeksha Fails Dope Test
Against this backdrop, women's 1500m national record holder K M Deeksha has become the latest Indian athlete to return a positive dope test.
According to a PTI report, sources confirmed that the 27-year-old middle-distance runner has tested positive for a banned substance, though details about the substance and the circumstances surrounding the test remain unclear.
"Yes, it's confirmed that she has failed a dope test," a source told PTI.
Deeksha, who won silver at the National Games, has competed only once this season. She clocked 4:25.74 while winning the women's 1500m race at the Indian Open Athletics Series 2 in Jaipur on April 5.
The performance was well short of the Athletics Federation of India's Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 4:05.09.
Her positive test comes after she skipped the Federation Cup in Ranchi, a mandatory event for athletes seeking selection to India's squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow unless granted an exemption by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
While the AFI has offered eligible athletes another opportunity to achieve qualification standards during the Indian Athletics Series meet in Ludhiana on June 13, only those who competed at the Federation Cup remain eligible for consideration.
Deeksha is part of the National Anti-Doping Agency's Registered Testing Pool and is one of India's leading middle-distance runners. She holds the national record in the women's 1500m with a time of 4:04.78, set during a competition in the United States in May 2024.
In response to the growing concern, the Indian government is moving to strengthen its anti-doping laws.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently confirmed that proposed amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act have been released for stakeholder consultation and will be introduced in Parliament during its next session.
The proposed amendments seek to target those who supply and administer banned substances rather than only the athletes who test positive.
Under the changes, anyone found trafficking or providing prohibited substances for doping purposes could face a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine of up to ₹2 lakh, or both.
Mandaviya said the government's objective is to dismantle the supply chains behind doping practices and tackle the problem at its source.