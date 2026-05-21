National Anti-Doping Act Set To Be Amended, Proposal Targets Doping Network - Here’s All You Need To Know

India proposes amendments to National Anti-Doping Act to criminalise trafficking and distribution of banned substances, with jail term up to five years
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has published proposed amendments related to the criminalisation of doping activities in the public domain for consultation and feedback
Move comes amid India topping WADA doping violation lists for three straight years, raising concerns ahead of major global sporting bids
India is preparing a tougher legal crackdown on doping, moving to criminalise the trafficking and distribution of banned performance-enhancing substances with prison terms of up to five years, as authorities aim to dismantle what they describe as an organised supply network operating behind sport.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed on Thursday that the amendments have been placed in the public domain for stakeholder feedback and will be tabled in the next session of Parliament.
"Whoever administers or applies to an athlete, for the purpose of or in connection with doping in sport...shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to (five) years, or with fine which may extend up to (two lakh) rupees, or both," the amendment states.
Mandaviya said the proposed changes are aimed at dismantling the supply chain behind doping practices in sport rather than focusing solely on athletes.
"Doping is no longer just a sporting violation; it has evolved into an organised ecosystem exploiting athletes," Mandaviya said in an interaction with the media.
"We only punish those who are consuming but suppliers need to be targeted as well," he added.
The move comes amid continued scrutiny from global anti-doping authorities. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has flagged progress in India’s anti-doping efforts while also highlighting the scale of the problem.
“Performance-enhancing drugs and steroids are readily available in India, it is one of the biggest producers. It is a serious problem,” Witold Bańka, President of the WADA, said at a press conference for its global anti-doping intelligence and investigations network.
India has remained at the top of WADA’s list of doping violations for three consecutive years, reporting the highest positive rate among major sporting nations.
The trend has raised concerns as the country prepares to host major international events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its bid for the 2036 Olympics.
The proposed amendments are currently open for public consultation, with the ministry inviting feedback from stakeholders across the sporting ecosystem.
Proposed Anti-Doping Law Amendments
Proposed anti-doping law amendments to criminalise organised doping activities placed for public consultation
Athletes to remain protected from criminal prosecution under proposed framework
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports invites stakeholder feedback through public consultation
Proposed provisions intended to target traffickers, illegal suppliers, organised syndicates and unscrupulous support personnel involved in doping