Boston Celtics 97-111 Philadelphia 76ers Raptors, NBA Playoffs Game 2: Edgecombe, Maxey Earn Hard-Earned Victory

The Celtics cut a seven-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to 91-89 before an 11-0 run put the 76ers back in front 102-89 with just over four minutes to play. The Celtics pulled their starters with a little more than a minute remaining

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Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
After struggling from the field in Game 1, the 76ers needed much more from Maxey and Edgecombe. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • V.J. Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey helped 76ers to a 111-97 win over Celtics

  • The playoff series is now tied one game apiece

  • The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday

V.J. Edgecombe had 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing through pain after taking a hard fall on his back early in the game, Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to tie their playoff series at one game apiece.

Edgecombe made six of the 76ers’ 19 3-pointers. Maxey also had nine assists as Philadelphia bounced back after getting blown out 123-91 in Game 1. Edgecombe is the first rookie to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Tim Duncan on May 5, 1998.

The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.

“I think we knew where the shots were going to come from,” Edgecombe said. “We kept trusting each other. Everyone can make a play on the court. ... They wanted me to shoot the ball.”

The Celtics cut a seven-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to 91-89 before an 11-0 run put the 76ers back in front 102-89 with just over four minutes to play. The Celtics pulled their starters with a little more than a minute remaining.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 36 points. Jayson Tatum added 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

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“I thought Edgecombe was just too comfortable,” Brown said. “He’s a rookie, but he can play. We’ve got to be better on him.”

After struggling from the field in Game 1, the 76ers needed much more from Maxey and Edgecombe. They got it, with the pair carrying the load for a team that shot 47.8% from the field, including 19 of 39 from the 3-point line.

“I grab (Edgecombe) and Tyrese together a lot and remind them to be super aggressive,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said. “Fire it up there, like keep shooting no matter what.”

Boston was only 13 of 47 from the 3-point line and shot 39.3% from the field overall, while committing 13 turnovers leading to 16 points by the 76ers.

Philadelphia, which was again without center Joel Embiid for Game 2 as he continues to go through a strength and conditioning program following an appendectomy on April 9, was twice without Edgecombe for brief stretches Tuesday.

Edgecombe limped off in noticeable pain and went straight to the locker room for treatment in both the first and third quarters.

He returned each time and kept scoring to help the 76ers build as much as a 13-point lead in the third.

The intensity was high throughout the game.

It hit a high point in the opening minutes when Brown was assessed a technical foul after his emphatic one-handed dunk over Adem Bona that sent the 76ers big man to the floor.

Replays appeared to show that Brown’s momentum after the jam carried him into contact with Bona, who fell to the floor and left Brown in a hovering position over him.

But referee Marc Davis didn’t see it that way and called Brown for the tech.

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