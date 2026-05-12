NBA 2025-26: Will LeBron James Play Another Season After LA Lakers' Elimination From Play-offs?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures after scoring during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures after scoring during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill