Ireland vs new zealand one off test 2026 match report stormont

Ireland Vs New Zealand, One-Off Test: Kiwis Crush Hosts By Innings And 79 Runs Ahead Of England Tour

A Associated Press Published at: 30 May 2026 3:15 am

New Zealand thrashed Ireland by an innings and 79 runs at Stormont, wrapping up the one-off Test on Day 3. Blair Tickner claimed 5-76, while Nathan Smith finished with eight wickets in the match as Ireland were bowled out for 232 after the follow-on

A Associated Press Published at: 30 May 2026 3:15 am