England Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 2nd Test: Where To Watch, H2H Record, ENG Playing XI - All You Need To Know

ENG take on NZ in the 2nd Test starting on Wednesday at The Oval
The Kiwis lost the 1st Test by 115-runs at Lord's
Kane Williamson has retired from international cricket for NZ
England are all set to take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at the Oval on Wednesday, June 17 with both teams making wholesale changes to their squad. England head into the 2nd Test with a 1-0 lead after winning the 1st Test by 115-runs in the series opener at Lord's.
England will be led by Joe Root after regular captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been made 'unavailable' following their nightclub incident that followed the 1st Test. Ollie Robinson is out with an injury means the hosts have included Jordan Cox and Sonny Baker their Test debut.
For New Zealand Kane Williamson's international retirement means they have recalled Henry Nicholls for the 2nd Test at the Oval. Nicholls has played only two Tests in two and a half years, both in Zimbabwe last year, when he scored 150 not out in the second match. He has 10 centuries in 58 Tests.
Williamson, New Zealand’s all-time highest run-scorer, abruptly retired from all international cricket last Friday and was replaced by Will Young, who arrived on Sunday. But Young didn’t fare as well as Nicholls at home or in the Bangladesh ODIs.
ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: H2H Record
Matches: 116
ENG won: 55
NZ: 14
Draws: 47
ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: England Playing XI
Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher, Sonny Baker
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Matt Henry, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Zakary Foulkes
ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Match Info
England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match
Match Time: 3:30 PM, with the toss set to take place at 3pm IST
Venue: : Kennington Oval, London
ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Live Streaming Info
Live streaming of the England vs New Zealand 2026 Test cricket series will be available on the SonyLiv website and app in India. Live telecast of the ENG vs NZ Test series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.