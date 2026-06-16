England Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 2nd Test: Where To Watch, H2H Record, ENG Playing XI - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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England are set to take on New Zealand in the second Test as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 at The Oval, starting from Wednesday, June 17

England vs New Zealand 1st Test
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Summary of this article

  • ENG take on NZ in the 2nd Test starting on Wednesday at The Oval

  • The Kiwis lost the 1st Test by 115-runs at Lord's

  • Kane Williamson has retired from international cricket for NZ

England are all set to take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at the Oval on Wednesday, June 17 with both teams making wholesale changes to their squad. England head into the 2nd Test with a 1-0 lead after winning the 1st Test by 115-runs in the series opener at Lord's.

England will be led by Joe Root after regular captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been made 'unavailable' following their nightclub incident that followed the 1st Test. Ollie Robinson is out with an injury means the hosts have included Jordan Cox and Sonny Baker their Test debut.

For New Zealand Kane Williamson's international retirement means they have recalled Henry Nicholls for the 2nd Test at the Oval. Nicholls has played only two Tests in two and a half years, both in Zimbabwe last year, when he scored 150 not out in the second match. He has 10 centuries in 58 Tests.

Williamson, New Zealand’s all-time highest run-scorer, abruptly retired from all international cricket last Friday and was replaced by Will Young, who arrived on Sunday. But Young didn’t fare as well as Nicholls at home or in the Bangladesh ODIs.

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: H2H Record

  • Matches: 116

  • ENG won: 55

  • NZ: 14

  • Draws: 47

Related Content
England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Gus Atkinson, center, hugs to celebrate with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 7, 2026 - (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Joe Root runs between the wickets with teammate Harry Brook, left, during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: England Playing XI

Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher, Sonny Baker

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Matt Henry, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Zakary Foulkes

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Match Info

  • England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match

  • Match Time: 3:30 PM, with the toss set to take place at 3pm IST

  • Venue: Kennington Oval, London

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Live Streaming Info

Live streaming of the England vs New Zealand 2026 Test cricket series will be available on the SonyLiv website and app in India. Live telecast of the ENG vs NZ Test series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

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