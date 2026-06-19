ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test Tea Report: Nicholls, Ravindra Steady New Zealand As Lead Extends Over 194 At The Oval

A
Associated Press
Published at:

New Zealand was 94-2 in 25 overs — effectively 194-2 — at tea on day three with Nicholls on 39 and Ravindra on 35

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand will look to bag a huge lead at The Oval against England. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra pulled NZ out of trouble against ENG

  • New Zealand was 94-2 in 25 overs — effectively 194-2 — at tea

  • England rode the lift in spirits from a precious last-pair partnership of 53 between tailenders Matthew Fisher and Sonny Baker

Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra dug in against England and reinforced New Zealand’s hefty 100-run first innings lead in The Oval Test on Friday.

New Zealand was 94-2 in 25 overs — effectively 194-2 — at tea on day three with Nicholls on 39 and Ravindra on 35.

England rode the lift in spirits from a precious last-pair partnership of 53 between tailenders Matthew Fisher and Sonny Baker to lunch with the wickets of the New Zealand opening batters soon after.

Captain Tom Latham was out for 4 when he edged behind Jofra Archer’s slowest delivery of the third over at 140 kph (87 mph). In the same over, Nicholls popped up a 147 kph delivery that dropped safely and his inside edge was beaten by a 145 kph shooter.

Devon Conway lasted six overs longer when he was out driving at Josh Tongue and gave a thick edge to second slip on 11 at 28-2.

It could have been worse for New Zealand. Tongue should have had Ravindra on 7 but wicketkeeper James Rew spilled a tough, low chance into his left glove.

Related Content
New Zealand finish Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Oval against England at 291/7. - AP Photo/Ben Whitley
England can clinch the three-match series at The Oval after winning the first Test at Lord’s. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match venue, Kennington Oval in London. - Photo: X | James Titley
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chances dried up from there and the batters took the sting out of England and lulled a crowd bathing in sunshine. The pitch was still offering some grip; one Tongue delivery barely rose above the shoelaces and shot under Ravindra’s bat.

Ravindra likes to play and so offers chances, but he also expertly clipped Baker off his toes to the boundary, one of his seven.

Nicholls hit part-time spinner Root, England’s leading wicket-taker in the current side with 73, for consecutive driven fours as tea approached. But it was a rare show of anger in his careful 64-ball innings.

Nicholls and Ravindra restored the momentum back to New Zealand after England batted through the entire morning after being 238-9.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories