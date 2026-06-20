England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Nicholls Century Sees Kiwis' Lead Cross 350 On Day 3 At The Oval
Henry Nicholls, recalled by New Zealand to replace retired great Kane Williamson, smacked an unbeaten century against England to help boost their lead to a formidable 352 on day three Friday of The Oval test. New Zealand was 252-3 in its second innings at stumps, effectively 352-3 after earning a hefty 100-run first innings lead by dismissing England for 291 on the stroke of lunch. Nicholls reached stumps on 119 and featured on a blue-sky day with Rachin Ravindra, out for 76. They first steadied the innings, rebuilt it, then flayed England after tea. Their partnership of 161 from 201 balls is New Zealand’s highest ever at The Oval.
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