England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Nicholls Century Sees Kiwis' Lead Cross 350 On Day 3 At The Oval

Henry Nicholls, recalled by New Zealand to replace retired great Kane Williamson, smacked an unbeaten century against England to help boost their lead to a formidable 352 on day three Friday of The Oval test. New Zealand was 252-3 in its second innings at stumps, effectively 352-3 after earning a hefty 100-run first innings lead by dismissing England for 291 on the stroke of lunch. Nicholls reached stumps on 119 and featured on a blue-sky day with Rachin Ravindra, out for 76. They first steadied the innings, rebuilt it, then flayed England after tea. Their partnership of 161 from 201 balls is New Zealand’s highest ever at The Oval.

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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Henry Nicholls
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls celebrates reaching his century on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook bowls on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Henry Nicholls
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls, right, celebrates reaching his century on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell, fourth left, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra lbw on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Henry Nicholls
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls bats on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Henry Nicholls
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls celebrates reaching 50 runs on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry, center right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jordan Cox on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Devon Conway
New Zealand's Devon Conway leaves the field after being dismissed on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Matt Fisher
England's Matt Fisher reacts after a failed appeal on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test day 3 highlights-Matt Fisher
England's Matt Fisher is hit by a bouncer from New Zealand's Will O'Rourke on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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