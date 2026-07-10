IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Harmanpreet Kaur's India Begin Landmark Lord's Test As Dark Horses

IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Skippers Speak
Harmanpreet said, "Great opportunity for us to set a total on the board and let's see how it goes. Big achievement for us to play a first Test at Lord's, all of us are excited. Going with two pacers and three spinners. We do have one debut, Charani is going to make her debut and Yastika is back".
Sciver-Brunt said, "We're going to bowl. The most you can get out of the wicket is now. Couple of days home for some people, nice relaxed time (build up to this Test). Stood here on such a special occasion, would be remiss of us to not think about what's happened before. Two debutants today. Alice Capsey and Mady make their debut."
IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Toss Update
England Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Squads
England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Emma Lamb, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Eleanor Threlkeld
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh
IND Vs ENG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Good Afternoon!
Hello, we’re back for Day 1 of the one-off Test between India and England. Stay tuned for live updates.