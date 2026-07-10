IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Harmanpreet Kaur's India Begin Landmark Lord's Test As Dark Horses

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Deepak Joshi
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India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test: Follow the live score, play-by-play and latest updates from Day 1 of the India Women vs England Women one-off Test at Lord's

IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1
Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana posing for a photograph ahead of India-W vs England-W One-Off Test at Lord's X/BCCIWomen
Welcome to our live blog as India Women and England Women switch to the red-ball format for a historic one-off Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, with the Women in Blue looking to overcome the heartbreak of a disappointing campaign in the recently-concluded 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The match marks the first-ever women's Test at Lord's, adding another landmark chapter to the venue's rich history. Harmanpreet Kaur's India will rely on experienced stars such as Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, while Nat Sciver-Brunt leads an England side eager to make the most of home conditions. With the Lord's surface expected to offer early assistance to the seamers before easing out for batters, winning the key moments across four days will be crucial in what promises to be a fascinating contest.
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IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Skippers Speak

Harmanpreet said, "Great opportunity for us to set a total on the board and let's see how it goes. Big achievement for us to play a first Test at Lord's, all of us are excited. Going with two pacers and three spinners. We do have one debut, Charani is going to make her debut and Yastika is back".

Sciver-Brunt said, "We're going to bowl. The most you can get out of the wicket is now. Couple of days home for some people, nice relaxed time (build up to this Test). Stood here on such a special occasion, would be remiss of us to not think about what's happened before. Two debutants today. Alice Capsey and Mady make their debut."

IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Toss Update

England Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

IND-W Vs ENG-W Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Squads

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Emma Lamb, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Eleanor Threlkeld

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh

IND Vs ENG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Good Afternoon!

Hello, we’re back for Day 1 of the one-off Test between India and England. Stay tuned for live updates.

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