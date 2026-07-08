France Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Quarter-Final Clash At Boston Stadium
France vs Morocco Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: In a high-stakes quarter-final at Boston Stadium, France’s Les Bleus are set to clash with Morocco’s "Atlas Lions" for a coveted semi-final spot. Didier Deschamps’ powerhouse side, led by the prolific Kylian Mbappé, are looking to build on their dominant tournament form. However, the resilient Moroccans, despite the devastating injury blow to star forward Ismael Saibari, are ready to test France’s resolve with their trademark defensive grit and tactical discipline. With Achraf Hakimi anchoring a steadfast backline and Soufiane Rahimi poised to lead the attack, Morocco are aiming to pull off a historic upset. As club teammates become fierce rivals, this heavyweight showdown promises to be an intense tactical battle of attrition. See the best photos from the FRA vs MAR football match here:
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