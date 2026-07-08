France Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Quarter-Final Clash At Boston Stadium

France vs Morocco Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: In a high-stakes quarter-final at Boston Stadium, France’s Les Bleus are set to clash with Morocco’s "Atlas Lions" for a coveted semi-final spot. Didier Deschamps’ powerhouse side, led by the prolific Kylian Mbappé, are looking to build on their dominant tournament form. However, the resilient Moroccans, despite the devastating injury blow to star forward Ismael Saibari, are ready to test France’s resolve with their trademark defensive grit and tactical discipline. With Achraf Hakimi anchoring a steadfast backline and Soufiane Rahimi poised to lead the attack, Morocco are aiming to pull off a historic upset. As club teammates become fierce rivals, this heavyweight showdown promises to be an intense tactical battle of attrition. See the best photos from the FRA vs MAR football match here:

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Outlook Sports Desk
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, William Saliba Training, AP
France's William Saliba arrives before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Morocco in Foxborough, Mass AP/Mark Stockwell
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, Kylian Mbappe Training, AP
France's Kylian Mbappe arrives before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Morocco in Foxborough AP/Mark Stockwell
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, Brahim Diaz Training, AP
Morocco's Brahim Diaz (10) arrives before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against France in Foxborough, Mass. AP/Mark Stockwell
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, Morocco Fans, AP
Fans hold a flag of Morocco on the stands while waiting for the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match AP/Matt Slocum
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, FRA Fans, AP Photo
A France fan on the stands waits for the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco AP/Matt Slocum
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, MAR Training, AP Photo
Morocco players acknowledge cheers from fans during warmups before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, FRA Training, AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe, front, warms up with teammates before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, MAR Training, AP Photo
A fan watches warmups before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, MAR Fans, AP Photo
Fans of Morocco takes pictures from the stands during the players warmup before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match AP/Matt Slocum
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, Jurgen Klopp, AP Photo
Jürgen Klopp, who is expected to become the new head coach of the Germany national soccer team, is seen on the pitch prior to the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston AP/Martin Meissner
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France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, FRA Training, AP Photo
The names of the match officials are displayed on the video screen while Morocco, foreground AP/Martin Meissner
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