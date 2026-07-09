India PM Narendra Modi Pitches India’s Olympic Dream To Australia’s Corporate Leaders

Prime Minister Modi is promoting India’s bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics
Architect Paul Henry praised this vision as a transformative strategy for India's global infrastructure
The visit also solidified India and Australia's strategic partnership to address global economic challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought his vision for India’s sporting future to the global stage, actively promoting the nation's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Summer Olympics during his visit to Australia.
Addressing business leaders at the Australia-India CEO Forum, the Prime Minister’s roadmap for global sporting prominence received high-profile backing from one of the world's leading architects.
Paul Henry, Senior Principal and Co-Founder of Populous—the architectural powerhouse behind Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium—lauded the Prime Minister’s strategy as a masterclass in long-term planning.
"PM Modi's support for Ahmedabad for a possible Olympics in 2036 and also the Commonwealth Games in 2030 is very exciting, showing the kind of future thinking in India at the moment," Henry remarked while talking to ANI, emphasizing that such bold goals signal a new era for the country’s infrastructure and international prestige.
For Henry, whose firm has operated in India for over a decade, the success of the Narendra Modi Stadium is merely the foundation of India’s emergence as a premier global hub. "We have been operating in India for 15 years now with an office in Delhi, and it's very exciting to see the growth in cricket as well as the growth in entertainment going forward," he added.
Beyond the Olympic dream, the forum underscored the deepening synergy between the two nations. PM Modi framed the strengthening alliance as a vital response to a volatile global climate.
"The presence of all of you is a symbol of our shared confidence and shared aspirations," the Prime Minister stated. "Today, the world is going through a period of uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. At such a time, it is both natural and necessary for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners."
India Searching For Sporting Identity
The Indian government has placed sports development at the heart of its national agenda, actively positioning the country as a premier destination for global multi-sport events. This strategic push is anchored by India’s confirmed status as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad—a historic centenary edition that marks the nation's return as host after two decades.
Beyond this, the government is aggressively pursuing a bid to stage the 2036 Summer Olympics, leveraging the momentum from a packed calendar of international competitions. By hosting 36 major events across 15 cities between 2025 and 2026, India is not only enhancing its global sporting reputation but also creating world-class infrastructure and building the operational expertise necessary to execute spectacles on the scale of an Olympic Games.
This systematic approach, supported by government initiatives like the Khelo Bharat Niti, underscores a broader national ambition to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse by 2047.