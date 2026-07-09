Operation Hard Ball: How India Helped The FBI Crack Down On The Bishnoi Network

Investigators carried out raids at more than 50 locations, seizing around 1,000 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, firearms, and large amounts of cash. The operation was codenamed Hard Ball. It was the product of a multi-year investigation. And, in the words of Canadian Justice Minister Sean Fraser, it was 'an extraordinary day' — one that would, he said, send a message to crime bosses at the top of these organisations.