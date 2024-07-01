  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. justin trudeau
images

Name: Justin Trudeau

Born: December 25, 1971

Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP is a politician serving as the 23rd prime minister of Canada since 2015 and the leader of the Party since 2013. He became the prime minister in history upon taking office and is the child of a minister, the son of Pierre Trudeau.

On June 23, 1971, the PMO announced that Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's wife, Margaret, was expecting. Justin Trudeau was born on December 25, 1971, at Ottawa Civic Hospital, becoming the child born to a sitting Canadian prime minister. He has two brothers, Alexandre and Michel. Trudeau's heritage is Scottish and French Canadian, with ancestors including businessman Charles-Émile Trudeau and James Sinclair.

Trudeau supported the Party, defending federalism and joining the McGill Debating Union. He criticized Quebec nationalism in 2006 and supported Gerard Kennedy for party leadership. Trudeau won the Papineau nomination in 2007, was elected MP in 2008, and became known for his work and efforts.

Justin Trudeau and his Cabinet were sworn in on November 4, 2015. He prioritized lowering taxes for middle-income Canadians and raising taxes for the top 1%, along with rebuilding relations with Indigenous peoples and promoting open, ethical governance. The Liberals reinstated the mandatory long-form census effective with the 2016 census. As prime minister, Trudeau launched three major investigations, including the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIWG), which concluded Canada's response amounted to genocide.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Trudeau's government implemented numerous measures, including financial aid programs like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. They also faced initial shortages of personal protective equipment due to previous funding cuts. The government procured vaccines and began a mass vaccination program in December 2020. Despite ongoing waves of COVID-19, the federal aid programs were extended and adjusted, with the Canada Recovery Benefit phasing out in October 2021 and the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit introduced subsequently.

On March 22, 2022, the Liberals and the NDP entered an agreement, enabling the government to complete its term and introduce policies, including a care program and progress towards a care program. Disputes over the plan were resolved in February 2024, ensuring coverage for drugs.

Trudeau's policies have included measures, reforms, commitments, and programs.

Justin Trudeau has received honours and degrees throughout his career. On February 6, 2012, as a Member of the House of Commons of Canada, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. On June 19, 2019, he received the Cross of the Order of La Pléiade from the Organization of La Francophonie. Trudeau has also been conferred degrees, including a Doctorate from the University of Edinburgh on July 5, 2017, where he delivered the address, and a Doctor of Laws  from New York University on May 16, 2018, where he also gave the address.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

load more stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Early Lunch Taken, Next Inspection At 1:00 PM
  2. Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan, Pacers Star As India B Defeat India A By 76 Runs - In Pics
  3. Two Legends In Contention To Replace Gautam Gambhir At KKR: Report
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
  5. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy: Korea, Pakistan Draw 2-2 After Scintillating Fourth Quarter In China
  2. India Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Aim To Continue Winning Run
  3. Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: PAK-KOR Settle For 2-2 Draw In Moqi Training Base Classic
  4. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalate In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs