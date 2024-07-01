Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP is a politician serving as the 23rd prime minister of Canada since 2015 and the leader of the Party since 2013. He became the prime minister in history upon taking office and is the child of a minister, the son of Pierre Trudeau.

On June 23, 1971, the PMO announced that Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's wife, Margaret, was expecting. Justin Trudeau was born on December 25, 1971, at Ottawa Civic Hospital, becoming the child born to a sitting Canadian prime minister. He has two brothers, Alexandre and Michel. Trudeau's heritage is Scottish and French Canadian, with ancestors including businessman Charles-Émile Trudeau and James Sinclair.

Trudeau supported the Party, defending federalism and joining the McGill Debating Union. He criticized Quebec nationalism in 2006 and supported Gerard Kennedy for party leadership. Trudeau won the Papineau nomination in 2007, was elected MP in 2008, and became known for his work and efforts.

Justin Trudeau and his Cabinet were sworn in on November 4, 2015. He prioritized lowering taxes for middle-income Canadians and raising taxes for the top 1%, along with rebuilding relations with Indigenous peoples and promoting open, ethical governance. The Liberals reinstated the mandatory long-form census effective with the 2016 census. As prime minister, Trudeau launched three major investigations, including the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIWG), which concluded Canada's response amounted to genocide.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Trudeau's government implemented numerous measures, including financial aid programs like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. They also faced initial shortages of personal protective equipment due to previous funding cuts. The government procured vaccines and began a mass vaccination program in December 2020. Despite ongoing waves of COVID-19, the federal aid programs were extended and adjusted, with the Canada Recovery Benefit phasing out in October 2021 and the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit introduced subsequently.

On March 22, 2022, the Liberals and the NDP entered an agreement, enabling the government to complete its term and introduce policies, including a care program and progress towards a care program. Disputes over the plan were resolved in February 2024, ensuring coverage for drugs.

Trudeau's policies have included measures, reforms, commitments, and programs.

Justin Trudeau has received honours and degrees throughout his career. On February 6, 2012, as a Member of the House of Commons of Canada, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. On June 19, 2019, he received the Cross of the Order of La Pléiade from the Organization of La Francophonie. Trudeau has also been conferred degrees, including a Doctorate from the University of Edinburgh on July 5, 2017, where he delivered the address, and a Doctor of Laws from New York University on May 16, 2018, where he also gave the address.