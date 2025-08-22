Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

- Navarro called India the “Maharaj of tariffs” and argued that its energy trade with Moscow effectively serves as a laundromat for the Kremlin.
- India has significantly increased its oil imports from Russia
- The United States has already imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports for its energy ties with Russia
US President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro launched a sharp attack on India over its continued imports of Russian oil, accusing New Delhi of running a “profiteering scheme” and warning that punitive tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian goods will take effect next week.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Navarro called India the “Maharaj of tariffs” and argued that its energy trade with Moscow effectively serves as a “laundromat for the Kremlin.” He claimed India’s imports had risen from less than 1 per cent of its oil needs before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine to 35 per cent today. “They don’t need the oil. It’s a refining profit-sharing scheme,” Navarro said.
The United States has already imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports for its energy ties with Russia. Critics, however, note that Washington has not announced similar measures against China, which remains the single largest buyer of Russian crude.
India Pushes Back
The Indian government, stung by the tariff escalation, has defended its position. During a visit to Moscow, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said New Delhi was “perplexed” by Washington’s stance, noting that U.S. officials had previously urged India to stabilize global energy markets by purchasing Russian crude.
India has significantly increased its oil imports from Russia since the G7 imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Moscow’s crude in 2022. While the Trump administration argues these purchases indirectly fund Russia’s war in Ukraine, New Delhi maintains that its decisions are driven by national interest and energy security.