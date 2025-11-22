J&K Police Arrest Another Suspect In Expanding 'White Collar' Terror Module Probe

The SIA detained Tufail Niyaz Bhat of Batamaloo as the probe into the “white collar” terror network widens.
The investigation began with threat posters in Nowgam and has led to multiple arrests, including an Imam and doctors linked to radicalisation and explosives.
Police say the module was driven by three doctors, one of whom allegedly drove the explosives-laden car that blew up near Red Fort on November 10.
A man was detained on Saturday by the State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in relation to a "white collar" terror module investigation, according to officials.
Tufail Niyaz Bhat, a resident of this city's Batamaloo neighbourhood, has been identified as the arrested individual. According to the officials, he was taken into custody as part of the continuing investigation into the "white collar" terror module case.
After the Srinagar Police started looking into posters that threatened security and law enforcement on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October, the entire module was dismantled.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy personally led the investigation, and the CCTV footage analysis led to the arrest of the first three suspects -- Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid.
Their interrogation led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned Imam, who allegedly supplied the posters and radicalised the doctors.
The detectives followed the track to Al Falah University in Faridabad, where 2,900 kg of explosive material was found and Drs. Muzzafar Ganaie and Shaheen Sayeed were taken into custody.
Investigators believe the module was operated by a core trio of doctors: Dr. Ganaie, Umar Nabi (the driver of an explosives-laden car that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, killing 13 people), and Muzzaffar Rather (absconding).