Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Over 200 Al Falah University staff are under scrutiny after the Red Fort blast.
Investigators have questioned more than 1,000 people and detained a woman who rented a room to the bomber.
Multiple agencies, including the NIA and ED, have set up a temporary command centre on campus.
More than 200 doctors and staff members at Al Falah University in Faridabad are now being examined by investigative agencies following the explosion near the Red Fort Metro station on 10 November, PTI reported. The scrutiny has triggered visible uncertainty on campus, with security personnel conducting repeated checks over the past week.
According to PTI, several employees were seen leaving the campus on Wednesday with their belongings packed into vehicles. University sources said many of them were taking leave and returning home as the investigation intensifies. Agencies are trying to trace how many individuals left immediately after the blast, and are verifying their identities. They suspect that some of those who suddenly departed may have had links to the attackers, PTI reported.
Investigators have also found that a number of people deleted data from their mobile phones, which will now be examined. Police teams have searched hostels as well as rooms of students living off campus, and more than 1,000 people have been questioned so far.
According to PTI, agencies on Wednesday detained a 35-year-old Anganwadi worker from Nuh who had rented a room to suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi in Hidayat Colony. She had been missing since the Delhi blast and is now under interrogation, along with members of her family. Seven others in Nuh have also been questioned to establish any connection with Umar. During his stay in the rented room, he reportedly used multiple mobile phones.
The fallout has also reached Al Falah Medical College’s hospital, where patient numbers have dropped sharply since the institute’s alleged links to the case surfaced. Hospital sources told PTI that the outpatient department, which earlier saw roughly 200 patients a day, is now receiving fewer than 100.
Investigators are examining whether Umar was assisted by someone inside the university. Two doctors currently apprenticing at the medical college told PTI that Umar had been absent from both the hospital and university for nearly six months in 2023 without applying for leave. They said he returned and resumed work without facing any departmental action. According to them, he took very few classes—one or two lectures a week, each lasting only 15 to 20 minutes—after which he would go back to his room. Other lecturers reportedly resented this, as they were teaching full sessions.
They also said that Umar was consistently assigned evening or night shifts and was never put on morning duty, a detail now drawing investigators’ attention.
Multiple agencies are stationed at Al Falah University as the probe expands. In addition to the National Investigation Agency, teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad, the Faridabad Crime Branch, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are making regular visits. On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate also arrived on campus. According to PTI, all these teams have set up a temporary command centre inside the university as the investigation continues.
