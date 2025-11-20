Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Over 200 staff members are being examined, hostels searched and a Nuh resident detained as investigators widen the Red Fort blast probe.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al Falah University, Red Fort blast, Delhi blast investigation, Dr Umar Un Nabi
Investigators are examining whether Umar was assisted by someone inside the university. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over 200 Al Falah University staff are under scrutiny after the Red Fort blast.

  • Investigators have questioned more than 1,000 people and detained a woman who rented a room to the bomber.

  • Multiple agencies, including the NIA and ED, have set up a temporary command centre on campus.

More than 200 doctors and staff members at Al Falah University in Faridabad are now being examined by investigative agencies following the explosion near the Red Fort Metro station on 10 November, PTI reported. The scrutiny has triggered visible uncertainty on campus, with security personnel conducting repeated checks over the past week.

According to PTI, several employees were seen leaving the campus on Wednesday with their belongings packed into vehicles. University sources said many of them were taking leave and returning home as the investigation intensifies. Agencies are trying to trace how many individuals left immediately after the blast, and are verifying their identities. They suspect that some of those who suddenly departed may have had links to the attackers, PTI reported.

Investigators have also found that a number of people deleted data from their mobile phones, which will now be examined. Police teams have searched hostels as well as rooms of students living off campus, and more than 1,000 people have been questioned so far.

The ED has accused Al-Falah University of falsely claiming UGC recognition and misrepresenting its NAAC accreditation. - Photo: PTI
Al Falah University Founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Sent To 13-Day ED Custody

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, agencies on Wednesday detained a 35-year-old Anganwadi worker from Nuh who had rented a room to suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi in Hidayat Colony. She had been missing since the Delhi blast and is now under interrogation, along with members of her family. Seven others in Nuh have also been questioned to establish any connection with Umar. During his stay in the rented room, he reportedly used multiple mobile phones.

Related Content
Related Content

The fallout has also reached Al Falah Medical College’s hospital, where patient numbers have dropped sharply since the institute’s alleged links to the case surfaced. Hospital sources told PTI that the outpatient department, which earlier saw roughly 200 patients a day, is now receiving fewer than 100.

Investigators are examining whether Umar was assisted by someone inside the university. Two doctors currently apprenticing at the medical college told PTI that Umar had been absent from both the hospital and university for nearly six months in 2023 without applying for leave. They said he returned and resumed work without facing any departmental action. According to them, he took very few classes—one or two lectures a week, each lasting only 15 to 20 minutes—after which he would go back to his room. Other lecturers reportedly resented this, as they were teaching full sessions.

ED Says Al Falah Chairperson Had ‘Incentives to Flee’; Court Sends Him to 13-Day Custody - | Photo: PTI
ED Says Al Falah Chairperson Had ‘Incentives to Flee’; Court Sends Him to 13-Day Custody

BY Outlook News Desk

They also said that Umar was consistently assigned evening or night shifts and was never put on morning duty, a detail now drawing investigators’ attention.

Multiple agencies are stationed at Al Falah University as the probe expands. In addition to the National Investigation Agency, teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad, the Faridabad Crime Branch, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are making regular visits. On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate also arrived on campus. According to PTI, all these teams have set up a temporary command centre inside the university as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs