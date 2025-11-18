ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

ED teams launched raids at multiple locations linked to Al Falah University as part of the Red Fort area blast probe.
The agency is probing possible money laundering and terror financing based on FIRs by the NIA and Delhi Police.
Two alleged aides of “suicide bomber” Dr Umar Nabi have been arrested so far in the case.
As part of its investigation into the Red Fort area terrorist blast case, the Enforcement Directorate began searching the Al Falah University of Faridabad on Tuesday, along with its promoters and associated individuals, according to sources.
Since early in the morning, teams from the federal probe agency have been scouring various sites in the Delhi-NCR, according to sources.
It is understood that after receiving the initial information reports in the case from the Delhi Police and the NIA, the ED is acting in accordance with the anti-money laundering law. In this case, the CIA is looking into money and alleged ties to terror financing.
According to sources, the searches started at five in the morning, and the university's trustees are also being probed.
The Al Falah varsity is a medical college and hospital situated in the Dhouj neighbourhood of the Faridabad district in Haryana, close to Delhi.