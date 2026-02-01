T20 World Cup Dispatch: Sanju Samson Stars, Rinku Inspires As India Confirm Semi-Final Spot After 5-Wicket Win Over WI

India qualified for the semifinals after chasing 196 against West Indies
Sanju Samson’s record unbeaten 97* powered India’s victory
Zimbabwe impressed despite exit with strong performances throughout the tournament
India sealed qualification for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals with a composed five-wicket win over West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, a night defined by both performance and emotion, with Rinku Singh rejoining the squad after his father’s passing and playing a visible role in lifting team morale before, during and after the match.
Chasing 196, India completed the task at 199/5 in 19.2 overs, eliminating West Indies and confirming their entry into the knockout stage. West Indies had earlier posted 195/4, powered by late acceleration from Rovman Powell and Jason Holder after a steady platform. However, there's lot more that happend in the day, so let's take a lot at today's talking points.
Sanju Samson Rewrites T20 World Cup History
The defining performance came from Sanju Samson, whose unbeaten 97* is now the highest score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup run chase, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 82* twice, came against Australia in 2016 and Pakistan in 2022.
Samson rebuilt the innings after early setbacks and shifted gears flawlessly, combining strike rotation with calculated boundary hitting. This is undoubtedly the best innings of his life. His knock guided India through one of the biggest successful chases of the tournament and answered lingering questions around middle-order stability just before the knockouts, a timely statement as pressure cricket begins.
Rinku Singh’s Emotional Return Adds Momentum
Rinku Singh’s return after attending his father Khanchand Singh’s funeral became one of the emotional highlights of India’s campaign. From pre-match team talks to constant encouragement from the dugout, his presence added visible energy within the squad.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir summed up the sentiment, stating, “this is the time for Rinku,” reinforcing the belief around players contributing beyond statistics during decisive moments.
India Book Semi-Final Spot
After suffering defeat in their opening Super 8 clash against South Africa, doubts quickly began to surface around the defending champions, with questions raised over whether India would even reach the semifinals. But big tournaments often bring out big responses, and India reminded everyone exactly why they entered the competition as title holders.
They bounced back emphatically in their next Super 8 outing against Zimbabwe, posting the highest total of the tournament, before delivering their strongest statement yet, a composed five-wicket victory over West Indies in a virtual knockout clash. The back-to-back wins not only revived their campaign but also reasserted India’s championship pedigree at the business end of the World Cup.
With momentum firmly restored, the defending champions have now secured their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals, set to begin from March 4, keeping their title defence very much alive.
Semifinal Scenario: Venues, Fixtures and Final Road
India will now face England in the second semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on March 4. While the first semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 5. The T20 World Cup 2026 final is scheduled for March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, completing the tournament’s knockout roadmap.
Zimbabwe’s Fighting Campaign Earns Global Respect
Although Zimbabwe fell short of semifinal qualification, their tournament stood out for competitiveness and fearless cricket. They knocked Australia out during the group stage race, registered a memorable win over Sri Lanka, and consistently challenged stronger teams throughout the competition.
Even in the Super 8 phase, including today’s competitive showing against South Africa led by Sikandar Raza’s fighting effort, Zimbabwe pushed matches deep despite limited resources. Their performances across phases of the tournament marked one of the biggest progress stories of the 2026 World Cup, proving they are no longer pushovers on the global T20 stage.