IND Vs WI Playing XIs, T20 World Cup: Will Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh Play In The Must-Win Super 8 Game?

India and West Indies will clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash for a spot in the semi-final. Check India and West Indies' predicted playing XIs for the match

Outlook Sports Desk
IND vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson Play?
India's Rinku Singh takes the catch to dismiss Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • India set to take on West Indies in do-or-die Super 8 encounter

  • India's win will take them to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

  • Check if Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson will be part of India's playing XI

India will fight for their survival in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as they will take on West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in their last Super 8 encounter on March 01, Sunday. This is a do-or-die encounter for both teams as the winner will play the semi-final and the loser will bow out of the competition. Making it effectively a virtual quarter-final.

India lost their opening group stage encounter to South Africa. Despite starting well with the ball, South Africa recovered with the bat and set a challenging total in front of them. The chase didn't go as planned for India and they suffered a heavy defeat, which hit their Net Run Rate (NRR). That made their road ahead in the competition complicated and they needed to win their next two matches to have a chance to qualify.

At the same time, they needed South Africa to defeat West Indies to throw NRR out of the equation. It did happen and it meant India now only needed to win their own matches to qualify for the semi-final. They stepped up in the match against Zimbabwe, securing a heavy win. That pushed things to the last match of the Super 8 Group 1, India vs West Indies. The team winning will go through and the other will have to crash out of the competition.

Abhishek Sharma returned to form in the last match against Zimbabwe. He scored a half-century. He was provided time to get set on the crease with Sanju Samson at the other end, who played a short but impactful cameo. The like of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, all played impactful hands with the bat helping India set a massive total on the board.

Rinku Singh, who played the first five matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 for India, missed the Zimbabwe game. His father was suffering from cancer and with his situation deteriorating, Rinku had to go back to home. He returned before the match but didn't feature in the game. His father passed away the next day and Rinku went back home again for his last rites.

Rinku has returned to the Team India practice ahead of the West Indies but is unlikely to feature in the game. Sanju Samson's inclusion contributing in Abhishek Sharma's absence, makes him a probable candidate to continue in Team India's playing XI against West Indies.

West Indies, meanwhile, have to make a choice between having Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase. Due to the abundance of left handers in the previous game against South Africa, they opted to not have Akeal and played Forde and Chase instead. West Indies had a batting failure in the first half and despite a resistance from Jason Holder and Romari Shepherd, the bowling barely came to the picture.

India have five left handers in their top eight which makes it further difficult for West Indies to use eight overs of Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie against them. But given the quality and experience of Hossein and that they still have four more bowlers in Shamar Joseph, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd and Roston Chase, Hosein is likely to return in place of Matthew Forde.

India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check India's Predicted Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

