India Vs Zimbabwe: Sanju Samson Sparks IND's Best Opening Stand Of T20 World Cup 2026

India registered their highest opening partnership of the T20 World Cup 2026, surpassing the 25-run mark for the first time in six matches
Sanju Samson blazed 24 off 15 with early sixes before falling to Blessing Muzarabani
Abhishek Sharma continued the momentum, racing to 33 off 13 as India reached 80/1 in six overs
India vs Zimbabwe: It took half a dozen matches for India to stitch an opening stand of 25 runs at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, and it came in their must-win Super Eight game against Zimbabwe at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Thursday (February 26, 2025).
Asked to set a target, India got off to a very good start thanks to Sanju Samson's flurry of boundaries. Taking the first strike, the right-handed batter opened his account with a six off the second ball, bowled by Richard Ngarava. Abhishek Sharma, meanwhile, took a single off the first ball he faced.
Samson got out in the fourth over, holing out (again) for 24 off 15. Ryan Burl covered good ground to complete the catch at deep mid-wicket. Unmistakably, Blessing Muzarabani was the wicket-taker.
India have since reached 80/1 in six overs with Ishan Kishan on 15 off 9 and Sharma on 33 off 13, both scoring at a brisk pace in the powerplay.
India's previous highest opening stand in this World Cup was 25, against Namibia. Samson (22 off 8) was involved in that, and Ishan Kishan, his partner at the other end.
India made a couple of changes in their playing XI, bringing in Samson and Axar Patel for Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar, respectively. For Zimbabwe, legspinner Graeme Cremer made way for pacer Tinotenda Maposa.
Earlier in the day, South Africa defeated the West Indies by nine wickets – their sixth win in six. The result made the Proteas the favourites to win Group 1. The two top teams from the group will qualify for the semi-finals.
India take on the Windies while the Proteas face Zimbabwe in their respective final group matches.