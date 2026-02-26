West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Ahmedabad
South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in a crucial Super Eights match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday (February 26). South Africa are unchanged, while Roston Chase comes in place of Akeal Hosein for the West Indies. The game is of special interest to India and Zimbabwe, who will face off in the second match of the evening. A Proteas win would boost Suryakumar Yadav and Co's semi-final chances, while a Windies victory would benefit the Chevrons.
