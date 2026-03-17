LPG Shortage and Gaza War Spark Protests in Mankhurd; RWPI Activists Held

The protest was halted when police from the Mankhurd station arrived and detained the speakers. Among those held are activists Baban Thoke and Dhananjay. Protesters allege that the police used force ("manhandled") while making the arrests.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
lpg protest mumbai
Representative photo | Photo: PTI
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A protest organized by the Revolutionary Workers' Party of India (RWPI) at Samvidhan Chowk in Mankhurd took a dramatic turn on [Day of Week] after Mumbai Police detained several activists, leading to a standoff outside the local police station.

The demonstration was called to address two distinct but, according to the party, linked issues: the acute shortage of LPG cylinders affecting Mumbaikars and India's diplomatic posture regarding the conflict in West Asia.

Speaking at the protest, RWPI members highlighted the struggles of the common man in accessing cooking gas. They described scenes of working-class citizens waiting in long queues for hours under the harsh sun, often being turned away empty-handed. The party claimed that the scarcity has fueled a black market where cylinders are sold at exorbitant prices, accessible only to the wealthy.

"At least one person has reportedly died due to this crisis," an activist stated, blaming the Modi government's "incompetence" for the mismanagement of essential supplies. The party contrasted the current situation with the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which they argued resulted in widespread misery for the working classes.

The protest also served as a platform to criticize the government's foreign policy. RWPI members accused the administration of silence regarding civilian casualties in Gaza, which they estimate at more than 3,000 in less than 20 days. They alleged that the BJP government's support for Israel is rooted in business relationships between major Indian capitalists—specifically naming the Adani and Ambani groups—and Israeli corporations.

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The protest was halted when police from the Mankhurd station arrived and detained the speakers. Among those held are activists Baban Thoke and Dhananjay. Protesters allege that the police manhandled while making the arrests.

According to the RWPI, the Mankhurd Police had previously refused to accept their letter requesting permission to protest. The detained activists' supporters are now accusing the police of a deliberate tactic to deny democratic rights.

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