Elina Svitolina Vs Kaitlin Quevedo, French Open: Ukrainian Star Thrashes Spanish Qualifier In Second Round

After surviving a major scare in her tournament opener, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina cantered to a 6-0, 6-4 win over Spanish qualifier Kaitlin Quevedo at the French Open 2026. The seventh seed, who now resides in Switzerland, converted five of seven break points and won the match on her second match on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday. The 31-year-old will next face Germany's Tamara Korpatsch, who knocked out China's Xin Wang (6-2, 2-6, 6-3). Svitolina has reached the quarter-finals five times ​at the clay-court Grand Slam, and could meet Swiss Belinda Bencic in the last 16. See the best photos from the Elina Svitolina vs Kaitlin Quevedo tennis match.

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Elina Svitolina vs Kaitlin Quevedo French open 2026 highlights
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after winning against Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Elina Svitolina French Open 2026 photo gallery
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after winning against Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Elina Svitolina French Open 2026
Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain returns to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Svitolina vs Quevedo Womens Singles highlights
Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain reacts as she plays against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Svitolina vs Quevedo Womens Singles
Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain returns to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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WTA Tour in Paris 2026
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine returns to Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Day 4 highlights
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine returns to Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tennis match action photos
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine returns to Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Svitolina straight sets victory images
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts as she plays against Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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