Elina Svitolina Vs Kaitlin Quevedo, French Open: Ukrainian Star Thrashes Spanish Qualifier In Second Round
After surviving a major scare in her tournament opener, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina cantered to a 6-0, 6-4 win over Spanish qualifier Kaitlin Quevedo at the French Open 2026. The seventh seed, who now resides in Switzerland, converted five of seven break points and won the match on her second match on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday. The 31-year-old will next face Germany's Tamara Korpatsch, who knocked out China's Xin Wang (6-2, 2-6, 6-3). Svitolina has reached the quarter-finals five times at the clay-court Grand Slam, and could meet Swiss Belinda Bencic in the last 16. See the best photos from the Elina Svitolina vs Kaitlin Quevedo tennis match.
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