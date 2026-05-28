Belinda Bencic Vs Caty McNally, French Open: Clinical Swiss Star Enters Roland Garros Third Round

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic registered a dominant straight-set (6-4, 6-0) win over American Caty McNally in the women's singles second round of the French Open 2026 on Wednesday (May 27). The 29-year-old from Flawil, seeded 11th, converted six of seven break points to dispatch the 63rd-ranked in 84 minutes. A former Olympic gold medallist (Tokyo 2020 Games, in 2021) is competing at Roland Garros after missing the previous editions. Now a mother, Bencic is targeting her deepest run in the clay-court Grand Slam, having suffered third-round defeats in 2019 and 2022. Up next, she will face another unseeded American, Peyton Stearns, for a place in the third round, for a possible clash with seventh seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

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Belinda Bencic Vs Caty Mcnally French open 2026 highlights
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland celebarates after winning against Caty Mcnally of the U.S. during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Belinda Bencic Vs Caty Mcnally French open 2026
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland celebarates after winning against Caty Mcnally of the U.S. during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Caty Mcnally French open 2026 highlights
Caty Mcnally of the U.S. reacts as she plays against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Belinda Bencic Vs Caty Mcnally
Caty Mcnally of the U.S. returns to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Belinda Bencic French open 2026 highlights
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns to Caty Mcnally of the U.S. during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French open 2026 second round womens singles tennis match
Spectators watch the second round women's singles tennis match between Caty Mcnally of the U.S. and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open tennis tournament Roland garros in Paris
Stadium workers spray the court with water during the second round women's singles tennis match between Caty Mcnally of the U.S. and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Caty Mcnally of the U.S. french open 2026
Caty Mcnally of the U.S. reacts as she plays against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Belinda Bencic of Switzerland french open 2026 stats
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns to Caty Mcnally of the U.S. during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Bencic vs McNally Round 2
Caty Mcnally of the U.S. serves to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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