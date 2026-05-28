Belinda Bencic Vs Caty McNally, French Open: Clinical Swiss Star Enters Roland Garros Third Round
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic registered a dominant straight-set (6-4, 6-0) win over American Caty McNally in the women's singles second round of the French Open 2026 on Wednesday (May 27). The 29-year-old from Flawil, seeded 11th, converted six of seven break points to dispatch the 63rd-ranked in 84 minutes. A former Olympic gold medallist (Tokyo 2020 Games, in 2021) is competing at Roland Garros after missing the previous editions. Now a mother, Bencic is targeting her deepest run in the clay-court Grand Slam, having suffered third-round defeats in 2019 and 2022. Up next, she will face another unseeded American, Peyton Stearns, for a place in the third round, for a possible clash with seventh seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
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