Crystal Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, Conference League Final: Eagles Bask In Their First-Ever European Trophy

Crystal Palace didn’t want to be in the third-tier Conference League and Jean-Philippe Mateta nearly left the club. On Wednesday, it was Mateta’s goal that won Palace the title. A season which began with pleas to play in a higher competition ended with Palace’s first-ever European trophy as Mateta’s goal lifted his team to a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in the final. The French forward, who was close to leaving in January before a transfer collapsed, scored on a rebound in the 51st minute after Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla parried Adam Wharton’s long-range shot. Along with giving outgoing coach Oliver Glasner the perfect send-off, Palace’s win, which came in its first season playing in Europe, keeps English teams on track for a sweep of the three main European men’s club competitions.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final Soccer
Crystal Palace players celebrate with a trophy after the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
1/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final
Crystal Palace players celebrate with a trophy after the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final -Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace's head coach Oliver Glasner, left, and Palace owner Steve Parish hold the trophy after winning the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: Robert Michael/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/16
Crystal Palaces Maxence Lacroix celebrates after the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany.
Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix celebrates after the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final Crystal Palace fans
Crystal Palace fans celebrate their team's win as they watch a screening of the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano, at Selhurst Park in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final Soccer-Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates with the trophy after the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final Soccer-
Rayo players react after the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Soccer-
Referee Maurizio Mariani shows a yellow card to Rayo's Alfonso Espino during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final Soccer-Jorgen Strand Larsen
Crystal Palace's Jorgen Strand Larsen falls during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final Soccer-Chadi Riad
Crystal Palace's Chadi Riad, foreground, and Rayo's Alemao challenge for the ball during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final Soccer-
Rayo's Unai Lopez, right, tackles Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/16
Crystal Palace fans celebrate after their team scored a goal as they watch a screening of the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in London.
Crystal Palace fans celebrate after their team scored a goal as they watch a screening of the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/16
Crystal Palace fans celebrate during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany.
Crystal Palace fans celebrate during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates after scoring during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: Robert Michael/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/16
Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Germany Conference League Final Soccer-Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/16
A fan of Rayo uses his phone to call for a doctor to come to the stands during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany.
A fan of Rayo uses his phone to call for a doctor to come to the stands during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/16
Fans of Crystal Palace display their tifo before the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany.
Fans of Crystal Palace display their tifo before the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories