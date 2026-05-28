HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh Live Score, Singapore Open: Can Indian Star Silence The Home Crowd?

HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh Live Score, Singapore Open: Follow the play-by-play updates from the men’s singles second round clash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, on May 28, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
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HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh Live Score, Singapore Open: Can Indian Star Silence The Home Crowd?
HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh Live Score, Singapore Open: Can Indian Star Silence The Home Crowd? Photo: File
HS Prannoy faces a massive challenge in the Round of 16 at the Singapore Open 2026 as he takes on hometown favorite Loh Kean Yew at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1. The Indian shuttler reached this stage after a gritty opening-round victory over Japan’s Koki Watanabe, showing strong defense and composure in long rallies. However, Prannoy now comes up against one of the fastest and most aggressive players on the BWF World Tour. Former world champion Loh Kean Yew will enjoy strong crowd support in Singapore and enters the clash after a dominant first-round performance. Known for his explosive pace and relentless attacking game, Loh has troubled top players regularly on fast indoor courts. With both players capable of producing high-intensity rallies, fans can expect an entertaining battle for a quarterfinal berth.
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HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Live Streaming

The Singapore Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.

HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh

  • Series: Singapore Open 2026

  • Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1

  • Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

  • Time: 3:15 PM IST (tentative)

HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering HS Prannoy’s Singapore Open second-round clash against Kean Yew Loh. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

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