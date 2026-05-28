HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh Live Score, Singapore Open: Can Indian Star Silence The Home Crowd? Photo: File

HS Prannoy faces a massive challenge in the Round of 16 at the Singapore Open 2026 as he takes on hometown favorite Loh Kean Yew at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1. The Indian shuttler reached this stage after a gritty opening-round victory over Japan’s Koki Watanabe, showing strong defense and composure in long rallies. However, Prannoy now comes up against one of the fastest and most aggressive players on the BWF World Tour. Former world champion Loh Kean Yew will enjoy strong crowd support in Singapore and enters the clash after a dominant first-round performance. Known for his explosive pace and relentless attacking game, Loh has troubled top players regularly on fast indoor courts. With both players capable of producing high-intensity rallies, fans can expect an entertaining battle for a quarterfinal berth.

LIVE UPDATES

28 May 2026, 02:27:13 pm IST HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Live Streaming The Singapore Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.

28 May 2026, 01:50:34 pm IST HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: HS Prannoy Vs Kean Yew Loh

Series: Singapore Open 2026

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 3:15 PM IST (tentative)