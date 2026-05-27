HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie Live Score, Singapore Open: Indian Star Eyes Massive Upset In Opening Round

HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie Live Score, Singapore Open: Follow the play-by-play updates from the men’s singles first round clash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, on May 27, 2026

D
Deepak Joshi
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2024 Paris Summer Olympics Badminton Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy_5
HS Prannoy returns to compatriot Lakshya Sen | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
HS Prannoy is set to take on Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the opening round of the Singapore Open 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang on Wednesday. The experienced Indian shuttler will be aiming to bounce back after inconsistent recent performances on the BWF Tour, while Christie enters the Super 750 tournament as one of the favorites following a strong run of form this season. The head-to-head record favors the Indonesian star, but Prannoy has previously pushed Christie in long three-game encounters. With both players known for aggressive rallies and sharp net play, the clash is expected to be one of the standout first-round matches of the tournament in Singapore.
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HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie

  • Series: Singapore Open 2026

  • Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1

  • Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

  • Time: 11:30 AM IST (tentative)

HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Welcome!

Good morning, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering HS Prannoy’s Singapore Open first-round clash against Jonatan Christie. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

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Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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