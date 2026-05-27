HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie Live Score, Singapore Open: Indian Star Eyes Massive Upset In Opening Round

HS Prannoy returns to compatriot Lakshya Sen | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

HS Prannoy is set to take on Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the opening round of the Singapore Open 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang on Wednesday. The experienced Indian shuttler will be aiming to bounce back after inconsistent recent performances on the BWF Tour, while Christie enters the Super 750 tournament as one of the favorites following a strong run of form this season. The head-to-head record favors the Indonesian star, but Prannoy has previously pushed Christie in long three-game encounters. With both players known for aggressive rallies and sharp net play, the clash is expected to be one of the standout first-round matches of the tournament in Singapore.

LIVE UPDATES

27 May 2026, 10:33:16 am IST HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie

Series: Singapore Open 2026

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM IST (tentative)