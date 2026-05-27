HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie Live Score, Singapore Open: Indian Star Eyes Massive Upset In Opening Round

HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Details
Fixture: HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie
Series: Singapore Open 2026
Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1
Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Time: 11:30 AM IST (tentative)
Fixture: HS Prannoy Vs Jonatan Christie
Series: Singapore Open 2026
Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1
Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Time: 11:30 AM IST (tentative)
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