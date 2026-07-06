Mexico Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Heavy Cloud Cover With Thunderstorms Ahead Of Match

The scene at Estadio Azteca is currently one of managed chaos as the venue grapples with a severe electrical storm. On-site observers report that conditions escalated rapidly, transitioning from distant rumblings to direct overhead lightning strikes within minutes, accompanied by a heavy deluge of rain. While fans have been directed to seek safety within the stadium’s concourses, the storm’s intensity is currently testing the integrity of temporary infrastructure, such as media facilities. Although there is cautious optimism that the disruption may be short-lived due to the volatile nature of local weather patterns, meteorological updates suggest the area is not yet clear of danger, with additional heavy showers developing in the vicinity. Consequently, the start of the match remains subject to strict safety protocols, which dictate that play cannot commence until a 30-minute window has elapsed without any lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius of the stadium