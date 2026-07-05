Badrinath Temple Panel Orders Probe Into Donation Embezzlement Allegations

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

The Probe comes after an organisation called Bhairav Sena alleged financial irregularities at Badrinath Dham on Friday

Badrinath temple
Badrinath Temple Panel Orders Probe Into Donation Embezzlement Allegations
Summary of this article

  • The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has ordered an inquiry into allegations of financial irregularities involving offerings at Badrinath Dham after claims surfaced on social media.

  • BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi denied reports that the employee at the centre of the allegations was his personal secretary and said action would be taken if any wrongdoing is established.

  • Temple authorities have reviewed CCTV footage, sought explanations from the employees concerned and proposed an internal inquiry committee to conduct a detailed investigation.

Amid the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has ordered an inquiry into allegations of financial irregularities involving offerings at Badrinath Dham.

BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi said the temple committee has taken allegations circulating on social media seriously and directed that an inquiry committee be constituted to investigate the matter. Explanations have also been sought from the employees concerned.

The move comes after an organisation called Bhairav Sena alleged financial irregularities at Badrinath Dham on Friday.

The group also demanded a fair investigation into an alleged case of financial misappropriation involving a person it described as the personal assistant of the Temple Committee Chairman.

Explained: Inside the trust that manages Ayodhya's temple and its donations - Photo: PMO via PTI
Explained: Inside The Trust That Manages Ayodhya's Ram Mandir And Its Donations

By Snehal Srivastava

BKTC Chief Rejects Claims About Staff Member

Responding to the allegations, BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi rejected claims circulating on social media that the employee in question was his personal secretary.

Related Content
Badrinath Temple - | Photo: PTI
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Steps Down After Four Decades Of Service - null
null - null
Outgoing COAS General Upendra Dwivedi - PTI

He clarified that the individual is a regular government employee of the BKTC who has previously served as a personal assistant to three former chairpersons of the Temple Committee.

Dwivedi said strict action would be taken if any employee was found guilty after the inquiry.

"After the investigation is completed, if any employee is found guilty, strict and effective action will be taken against them as per rules," he said.

Alok Kumar - File Photo: Representative image
VHP Chief Says Champat Rai May Be 'Guilty Of Negligence' As Ram Temple Donation Probe Deepens

By Outlook News Desk

CCTV Footage Reviewed

BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad said CCTV footage from the Badrinath Temple premises had been reviewed following the allegations.

"The available footage does not have the required clarity. However, given the seriousness and sensitivity of the issue, the BKTC Chairman has been apprised of the entire matter," he said.

According to Rangad, explanations are being sought from the employees concerned, and a proposal to constitute an internal inquiry committee has been sent to the chairman.

Committee to Conduct Detailed Probe

The CEO said the proposed inquiry committee would examine all available evidence and statements before submitting its report.

He added that if the investigation establishes any irregularities, statutory and departmental action will be taken under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939, and the Employee Conduct Rules.

Rangad also appealed to the public not to circulate unverified or misleading allegations, saying the issue concerns the faith of millions of devotees.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories