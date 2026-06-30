Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Steps Down After Four Decades Of Service

General Upendra Dwivedi retired as Chief of the Army Staff on June 30, ending a military career spanning over four decades
His tenure focused on combat readiness, military modernisation, new combat formations and enhanced jointness among the three armed services
He also oversaw long-term strategic planning through the Strategic Security Guidelines @2047 while prioritising the welfare of serving personnel, veterans and their families
General Upendra Dwivedi retired from active service on Tuesday, stepping down as the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) after more than four decades in uniform.
According to the Indian Army, General Dwivedi's tenure focused on maintaining combat readiness along India's active frontiers, strengthening joint operational capabilities among the three armed services and accelerating the induction of new technologies into the force.
During his tenure, the Army continued its deployment along the northern borders under Operation Snow Leopard while maintaining operational preparedness on the western front. The Army also cited Operation Sindoor as a key operational milestone under his leadership, describing it as a calibrated response to evolving regional security challenges.
General Dwivedi also oversaw a series of organisational reforms under the Army's ongoing "Decade of Transformation" initiative. These included the development of new combat formations such as Integrated Battle Groups, Electronic Warfare Brigades, Rudra Brigades, Bhairav Battalions, Shaktibaan Regiments, Ashni Drone Platoons and Divyastra Batteries, aimed at enhancing the force's operational flexibility and technological capabilities.
On the strategic front, he guided the preparation of the Strategic Security Guidelines @2047, aligned with the Viksit Bharat Vision @2047 and the Armed Forces Vision @2047, laying out a long-term roadmap for the Army's future preparedness. He also emphasised greater integration among the Army, Navy and Air Force through improved joint planning and coordination in support of future theatre commands.
Beyond operational and structural reforms, General Dwivedi's tenure also focused on the welfare of serving personnel, veterans, war widows and their families. The Army introduced initiatives, including the Veterans Achievers Award, to recognise the contributions of retired personnel after military service.
A recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), General Dwivedi formally handed over charge on June 30, bringing to a close a military career spanning more than 40 years.