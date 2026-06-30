Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Steps Down After Four Decades Of Service

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mysha Rizvi
Published at:

General Upendra Dwivedi retired as Army Chief after more than four decades of service, ending a tenure marked by military modernisation, operational preparedness and efforts to strengthen tri-service integration

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Steps Down After Four Decades Of Service
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Steps Down After Four Decades Of Service
Summary of this article

  • General Upendra Dwivedi retired as Chief of the Army Staff on June 30, ending a military career spanning over four decades

  • His tenure focused on combat readiness, military modernisation, new combat formations and enhanced jointness among the three armed services

  • He also oversaw long-term strategic planning through the Strategic Security Guidelines @2047 while prioritising the welfare of serving personnel, veterans and their families

General Upendra Dwivedi retired from active service on Tuesday, stepping down as the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) after more than four decades in uniform.

According to the Indian Army, General Dwivedi's tenure focused on maintaining combat readiness along India's active frontiers, strengthening joint operational capabilities among the three armed services and accelerating the induction of new technologies into the force.

During his tenure, the Army continued its deployment along the northern borders under Operation Snow Leopard while maintaining operational preparedness on the western front. The Army also cited Operation Sindoor as a key operational milestone under his leadership, describing it as a calibrated response to evolving regional security challenges.

General Dwivedi also oversaw a series of organisational reforms under the Army's ongoing "Decade of Transformation" initiative. These included the development of new combat formations such as Integrated Battle Groups, Electronic Warfare Brigades, Rudra Brigades, Bhairav Battalions, Shaktibaan Regiments, Ashni Drone Platoons and Divyastra Batteries, aimed at enhancing the force's operational flexibility and technological capabilities.

Related Content
Andhra CM to Tour Four Districts from July 1 for Welfare, Development Programmes - null
CM Mohan Yadav Mastermind Behind Madhya Pradesh Land Scam: Congress - null
In this image received on June 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' from Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, in Seychelles. - | Photo: PMO via PTI
Outgoing COAS General Upendra Dwivedi - PTI

On the strategic front, he guided the preparation of the Strategic Security Guidelines @2047, aligned with the Viksit Bharat Vision @2047 and the Armed Forces Vision @2047, laying out a long-term roadmap for the Army's future preparedness. He also emphasised greater integration among the Army, Navy and Air Force through improved joint planning and coordination in support of future theatre commands.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi being felicitated by US Army Pacific (Commanding General) General Ronald P. Clark dur - PTI
Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi honoured with US Army War College Hall of Fame induction

By Outlook News Desk

Beyond operational and structural reforms, General Dwivedi's tenure also focused on the welfare of serving personnel, veterans, war widows and their families. The Army introduced initiatives, including the Veterans Achievers Award, to recognise the contributions of retired personnel after military service.

A recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), General Dwivedi formally handed over charge on June 30, bringing to a close a military career spanning more than 40 years.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories