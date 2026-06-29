Congress Seeks Rajnath Singh's Removal over 'No Martyr' Remark on Operation Sindoor

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, Colonel Rohit Chaudhary, chairman of the Congress's ex servicemen department, and retired Wing Commander Anuma Acharya said Singh had made a false statement in Parliament on 28 July 2025 regarding casualties from the operation. They demanded an apology from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence Minister and the BJP leadership to the families of the martyrs, the armed forces and the nation, and repeated the party's call for the Agnipath recruitment scheme to be scrapped entirely.