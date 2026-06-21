PM Narendra Modi Advocates Yoga for World Peace and Healthy Ageing at Kolkata Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Road in Kolkata to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2026.
Modi advocated yoga as an essential practice that fosters inner peace, which ultimately paves the way for global harmony and world peace.
The event observed the official theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', focusing on active ageing, mental well-being, and setting fitness targets across age groups.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated yoga as a catalyst for world peace and personal health on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Addressing the nation amid thousands of participants at Red Road in central Kolkata, the prime minister marked the 12th International Day of Yoga.
The ancient practice helps individuals achieve physical fitness through mental health, Modi said.
"The consciousness of identifying the dos and don'ts not only brings inner peace but also opens up the path to world peace. That's why yoga is not only required for our personal lifestyles, it is essential for a better future for this world," Modi claimed as per PTI.
Achieving Lifestyle Balance
Modi quoted the Bhagwat Gita during his address. He said that eradicating suffering relies on a balanced lifestyle of work, nutrition and sleep, PTI reported.
"That balance is yoga's basic crucible, just as it is the crucible of our lives," the prime minister said to the agency.
He warned that modern habits often disrupt this equilibrium.
"Most people are struggling to maintain that balance in their modern lifestyle. Yoga teaches us the art of living in a balanced manner; it teaches us dos and don'ts. When we learn to operate our bodies in the right manner, health becomes a habit," Modi said.
"Let us pledge to not restrict yoga to only one particular day or to an event, rather make it a part of our lives and that of our families and our future generations," he said.
Yoga for Healthy Ageing
The 12th International Day of Yoga officially adopted the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. The practice promotes mental well-being and active ageing to improve quality of life, PTI reported. Modi said that a healthy society makes the nation more able, powerful and self-confident.
"Yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit," Modi said.
He set specific fitness targets across different age groups.
"When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential," he said.
"Our target is to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. We aim to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target is to be more resistant to lifestyle-related diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where yoga can help us," Modi said.
Global Celebration and Swachhata
The celebrations coincided with the summer solstice.
"June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion," the prime minister said.
Modi also commended Kolkata citizens for their local cleanliness initiative. He praised the city for turning the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' slogan into a reality, according to PTI.
"I congratulate the people of Kolkata for their unwavering dedication and effort to make the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' slogan into a mission and reality; their citizen duty has inspired the whole nation," Modi said.