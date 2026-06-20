35K People to Participate in Kolkata on International Day of Yoga: Officials

They said an estimated 10 lakh people will participate in synchronised yoga sessions at various locations across Kolkata. Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, said, "This is the first time West Bengal is hosting the flagship International Day of Yoga event on such a large scale. Participation is expected from yoga institutions, students, women, senior citizens and citizens from all walks of life." Highlighting the overwhelming public response, he said, "A key feature of this year's celebrations is the extensive registration of organisations through the Yoga Sangam Portal, the flagship community participation platform of IDY 2026.