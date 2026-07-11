Sarvesh Kushare Becomes Fourth Indian To Finish On Diamond League Podium

Sarvesh Kushare finished third on his Diamond League debut in Monaco, becoming only the fourth Indian to secure a top-three finish at the prestigious event.
The national record holder cleared 2.12m, 2.16m, 2.20m, 2.23m and 2.26m on his first attempts before failing to clear 2.28m, eventually settling for third place.
Kushare joined an elite list of Indian Diamond League podium finishers featuring Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar and Vikas Gowda, just weeks after setting a national high jump record of 2.31m.
National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of making the top-three in the prestigious event.
The 31-year-old Kushare cleared 2.12m, 2.16m, 2.20m, 2.23m and 2.26m in his first try. But he failed to clear 2.28m in three attempts to take the third spot in the star-studded field.
Nonetheless, Kushare, who set the national record of 2.31m in the National Inter-State Championships last month, became the only fourth Indian to finish in top-three of a Diamond League after javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and former discus thrower Vikas Gowda.