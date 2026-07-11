Taking to X, Senthil Balaji asked, "Who stood on the ground, shoulder to shoulder, to rescue my beloved people of Karur during the tragic incident on September 27 last year? Who worked sleeplessly, day and night, at the forefront to help my Karur family?" He recalled that the moment the news of the stampede broke, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, and his Deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin had rushed to Karur.