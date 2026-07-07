Sc refuses to entertain dmks plea on tn ministers influencing witnesses in karur stampede case

SC Refuses to Entertain DMK’s Plea on TN Ministers' Influencing Witnesses in Karur Stampede Case

P PTI Published at: 7 July 2026 12:27 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the DMK for questioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's scheduled meeting with the families of the Karur stampede victims, and refused to entertain its plea alleging that state ministers were influencing witnesses in the case

P PTI Published at: 7 July 2026 12:27 pm

SC Refuses to Entertain DMK’s Plea on TN Ministers' Influencing Witnesses in Karur Stampede Case