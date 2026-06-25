Supreme Court Allows Jacqueline Fernandez To Withdraw Plea In Money Laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez withdrew her Supreme Court plea in money laundering case.
The Bench gave her permission to take recourse to legal remedies.
The ED had alleged her non-cooperation in the investigations, hinting at her culpability in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's exploits.
The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to withdraw her plea challenging a Delhi court order to cast charges against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Bench Justices, B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi, also stipulated that Fernandez would be free to avail any remedies available under law.
Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Implicated In The Case?
On May 30, a Delhi court ordered the framing of charges against Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and 15 others in the case. The trial court also directed that charges be framed against Chandrashekhar and 20 others for various offences.
The actress was rumoured to have received gifts and benefits worth crores. The list of the expensive gifts allegedly included watches, luxury bags, foreign fund transfers, vehicles for family members, and more. Fernandez moved the Supreme Court challenging this order. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned her multiple times during the investigation, named her as an accused for the first time in a supplementary charge sheet. In its second supplementary complaint, the ED alleged that Fernandez was in constant contact with Chandrasekhar and had received valuable gifts from him through his associate, Pinky Irani.
What Are The ED's Allegations?
The ED has alleged that Chandrasekhar generated proceeds of crime surpassing Rs 200 crore through extortion, cheating, impersonation and criminal intimidation. Fernandez has denied having information of Chandrasekhar’s alleged criminal activities or the source of the funds used to buy the gifts. The ED reiterated that she has been non-cooperative during the investigations. Her legal team asserts that she was oblivious of the alleged money laundering operation. Fernandez had earlier appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court on June 3, where she pleaded not guilty. Charges were also slapped against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and 14 other accused, who similarly pleaded not guilty. The trial court will continue further proceedings on July 16.
Fernandez will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle. The actress will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, and others. Produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, the comic caper is all set to release in theatres on June 26, with paid previews the day before. This Hindi film will clash at the box office with Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa’s Supergirl.
The actress was last seen in Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie, also featuring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, was widely panned.