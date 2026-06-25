Supreme Court Allows Jacqueline Fernandez To Withdraw Plea In Money Laundering Case

The ED has alleged that Chandrasekhar generated proceeds of crime surpassing Rs 200 crore through extortion, cheating, impersonation and criminal intimidation. Fernandez has denied having information of Chandrasekhar’s alleged criminal activities or the source of the funds used to buy the gifts. The ED reiterated that she has been non-cooperative during the investigations. Her legal team asserts that she was oblivious of the alleged money laundering operation. Fernandez had earlier appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court on June 3, where she pleaded not guilty. Charges were also slapped against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and 14 other accused, who similarly pleaded not guilty. The trial court will continue further proceedings on July 16.