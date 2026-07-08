Delhi HC Seeks Police's Stand on Plea by Sukesh Aide Against Framing of Charges in Extortion Case

The trial court on June 3 framed charges against Chandrashekar, Pinky Irani and 19 others for various offences, including under the stringent MCOCA provisions. Justice Madhu Jain issued notice to Delhi Police on Irani's revision petition assailing the trial court order and granted two weeks to the investigating agency to file its response. The bench also issued notice on Irani's plea seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings and listed the matter for further hearing on September 10. Irani's counsel argued that she has been wrongly charged in the case, asserting that there was no basis to sustain the MCOCA provisions against her. He submitted that MCOCA could be invoked when there is an involvement in an IPC offence, which was admittedly not the case here. MCOCA, or the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, is a law enacted to combat organised crime syndicates and terrorism