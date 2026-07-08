Manipur CM Announces Approval of Multipurpose Dam in Senapati District

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday said the construction of the Rikhruri Multipurpose Dam has been approved in Senapati district to improve water availability in the region.
He made the announcement during a visit to the district to assess the implementation of various government projects.
During a visit to a potato farm in the Mao area, Singh said the hill town's climate is suitable not only for potato cultivation but also for floriculture and other horticultural crops, according to a statement.
He asked officials to explore the area's agricultural potential and assured residents that the government would engage with all stakeholders to address local issues and grievances.
Addressing a public gathering, Singh said the Rikhruri Multipurpose Dam project has received formal approval.
Besides supplying drinking water to 27 nearby villages, the project is expected to improve water availability in the region, he said.
During the programme, the Mao Council and the Poumai Naga Union (PNU) submitted memorandums to the CM highlighting various local demands.
Responding to a memorandum from the Mao Students' Union seeking the construction of a multipurpose skill training, trade and youth activity centre at Mao, Singh said the proposal would be taken up in a meeting of his cabinet.
Later, Singh, accompanied by Deputy CM Losii Dikho, met representatives of the United Naga Council at the mini secretariat complex in Senapati town.