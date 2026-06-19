Manipur Begins Inter-Community Peace Talks Announces Chief Minister

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh announced that discussions have commenced with multiple communities to restore peace in the state.
Singh made the announcement during the inauguration of the Girls’ Hostel of the Mission Blind School at Heikakpokpi in Tengnoupal district.
The Chief Minister emphasised that the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities must unite and cooperate to ensure the development of Manipur.
Discussions have commenced with multiple communities to restore peace in Manipur, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh announced on Friday.
Singh inaugurated the Girls’ Hostel of the Mission Blind School at Heikakpokpi in Tengnoupal district on Friday. The district is primarily inhabited by the Kuki and Naga communities.
"Many groups of different communities visit me at my official residence to discuss how to bring peace. If Meitei, Kuki and Nagas continuously think about themselves only and continue to fight, the state will never develop," Singh told PTI.
Unity Defends Manipur
"Since historical times, only when the 36 communities in the state united, was it able to defend itself against others, including against the Burmese. The present boundaries of the state were built and defended by all communities. We should love and honour these lands handed down by our ancestors," Singh said.
Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, shares its border with Manipur. The Imphal valley is home to the Meitei community, while the Kuki and Naga communities live in the hills.
During the peak of the unrest, hill residents avoided Imphal airport and travelled to Aizawl in neighbouring Mizoram instead.
"As there is no other way than to live together, we must think and work to live with cooperation and understand the plights of others. Today, many of our brothers visit Imphal to use flights from the airport to travel," the chief minister told PTI.
Pathways To Peace
Fresh conflict in the hill areas has delayed the ongoing peace process, Singh acknowledged. The chief minister recently said that peace is unlikely in the state unless all individuals holding illegal weapons are disarmed.
"Even in a household, conflict does take place. But we must forget and forgive the past and think of the next generation," Singh said.
He compared Manipur's development potential to Singapore, urging citizens to rise above community divisions. Later, in a social media post, Singh said, "I visited Laiching Heikakpokpi in Tengnoupal district and inaugurated the Girls’ Hostel of the Mission Blind School. This facility will greatly enhance the accommodation and convenience of visually impaired students, supporting their educational journey and overall well-being."
"Guided by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the spirit of '12 Years of Vishwas, Vikas and Jan Kalyan', our Government remains dedicated to inclusive growth and the welfare of every citizen of Manipur," he added.