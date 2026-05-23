Manipur CM Assures NIA Probe Into Abduction Of Naga Men

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has assured that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will conduct a thorough probe into the abduction of five Naga men.
The five men were allegedly abducted by armed militants from Ukhrul district earlier this week, triggering strong protests by Naga organisations.
The Chief Minister urged all communities to maintain calm and cooperate with the investigation to ensure the safe release of the abducted men.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday assured that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would be tasked with investigating the abduction of five Naga men from Ukhrul district.
Speaking to the media, Biren Singh said the state government has taken the matter seriously and has already requested the central agency to take over the case. “The NIA will conduct a professional and impartial investigation. We are committed to securing the safe and early release of the abducted individuals,” he stated.
The five Naga men were reportedly abducted by unknown armed militants a few days ago while travelling in Ukhrul district. The incident has caused widespread tension in the Naga-dominated hill areas of Manipur, with several Naga bodies demanding immediate action and holding protest rallies.
The Chief Minister appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace and avoid any steps that could disturb law and order. He also held discussions with senior security officials and Naga community leaders to address their concerns.
This latest abduction comes amid the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur. The involvement of the NIA is expected to bring more focus and resources to trace the culprits and uncover the motive behind the incident. Further updates on the investigation are awaited.