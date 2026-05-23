Barcelona Vs Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League Final: See Best Photos From Oslo
Barcelona and Lyon face off in the final for the fourth time in eight previous UEFA Women’s Champions League editions. Both teams are chasing a sweep of four trophies this season. Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati starts on the bench for Barca in Oslo on Saturday (May 23, 2026), just three weeks after returning from a broken leg. Clara Serrajordi, an 18-year-old Spain international, starts in Bonmati’s place in support of two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Lyon are captained by Wendie Renard, the 35-year-old centre back who has featured in all of the club’s record eight European titles. Lyon lead Barcelona 2-1 head-to-head in their Champions League title matches.
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