LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Last Chance For Punjab To Claim The Final Playoff Spot

LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Google’s win probability, the Punjab Kings have a higher chance of winning tonight's fixture at 57%, with Lucknow Super Giants close behind at 43%.
LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 68 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be streamed on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action will begin from 7:30pm IST.
LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohammed Shami, Aiden Markram, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Naman Tiwari, Avesh Khan
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Owen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
Date & Time: May 23, 7:30pm IST
Standings: LSG (10th), PBKS (5th)
LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Greetings
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 68 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 23. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.