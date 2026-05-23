LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Last Chance For Punjab To Claim The Final Playoff Spot

LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Playoff spot on line as Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match of the Indian Premier League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 23

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Vikas Patwal
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LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026
Last chance for PBKS to qualify for the playoffs as they take on LSG in match 68 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 23. AP Photo
LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 68 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 23. While LSG is already out of the competition and will look to sign off their campaign with a win, it's all-or-nothing for PBKS, who have to positively win this match to get to 15 points and stay in the playoff hunt. Despite losing last six matches on the trot, PBKS are still at the 5th spot in the points table and can still secure the final playoff spot, if they win their final match and other results fall in their favor. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Google’s win probability, the Punjab Kings have a higher chance of winning tonight's fixture at 57%, with Lucknow Super Giants close behind at 43%. 

LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 68 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be streamed on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action will begin from 7:30pm IST.

LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohammed Shami, Aiden Markram, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Naman Tiwari, Avesh Khan

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Owen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: May 23, 7:30pm IST

Standings: LSG (10th), PBKS (5th)

LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Greetings

Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 68 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 23. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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