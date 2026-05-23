LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Last Chance For Punjab To Claim The Final Playoff Spot

Last chance for PBKS to qualify for the playoffs as they take on LSG in match 68 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 23. AP Photo

LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 68 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 23. While LSG is already out of the competition and will look to sign off their campaign with a win, it's all-or-nothing for PBKS, who have to positively win this match to get to 15 points and stay in the playoff hunt. Despite losing last six matches on the trot, PBKS are still at the 5th spot in the points table and can still secure the final playoff spot, if they win their final match and other results fall in their favor. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

23 May 2026, 06:11:16 pm IST LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction According to Google’s win probability, the Punjab Kings have a higher chance of winning tonight's fixture at 57%, with Lucknow Super Giants close behind at 43%.

23 May 2026, 05:56:41 pm IST LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match 68 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be streamed on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action will begin from 7:30pm IST.

23 May 2026, 05:46:35 pm IST LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohammed Shami, Aiden Markram, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Naman Tiwari, Avesh Khan Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Owen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

23 May 2026, 05:31:36 pm IST LSG Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Date & Time: May 23, 7:30pm IST Standings: LSG (10th), PBKS (5th)