The Dhoni Question: How CSK’s IPL Fate Is Inextricably Linked With Their Absent Talisman

Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates takes selfies with his fans after the Indian Premier League cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Monday, May 18, 2026. | Photo: AP

Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates takes selfies with his fans after the Indian Premier League cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Monday, May 18, 2026. | Photo: AP