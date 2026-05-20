Freiburg Vs Aston Villa Preview, Europa League Final: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Aston Villa face Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League final at Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, on Wednesday
Villa are heavy favourites, aiming to end a 30-year wait for silverware against underdogs Freiburg
Find out when and where to watch the Freiburg vs Aston Villa match live on TV and online
Aston Villa will look to end their 30-year wait for a major trophy when they face Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 final at the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul on Wednesday. The Villans, considered one of the tournament favourites, are on the cusp of clinching continental silverware and are heavy favourites against the German underdogs.
Unai Emery’s side reached the semi-final of the UEFA Conference League two years ago, following it up with a quarter-final appearance in the UEFA Champions League the next season. However, they have not tasted success in Europe since their triumph over Bayern Munich in the 1982 final, and the English Premier League side will be desperate to rectify that tonight.
Emery has a stunning record in the Europa League, lifting the trophy in three consecutive seasons with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016, before winning it again with Villarreal in 2021.
“I am not a king in this competition,” Emery said during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “I am now, again, with Aston Villa in a new chapter. Everything I did is done, and of course, it’s there in that moment.
“I need to win tomorrow with the players we have now, with Aston Villa now, with the opponent we will face tomorrow now. It’s a new way, a new moment, and hopefully a new era.”
For Freiburg, the stakes are even higher as the Breisgau Brazilians have not won a major trophy in their 122-year history. Julian Schuster’s side went unbeaten in the league phase before beating Genk, Celta Vigo, and Braga in the knockout stages. Wednesday’s match will be their first-ever European final.
The German side, who were playing in the second division 10 years ago, beat RB Leipzig 4-1 on the final day of the Bundesliga to seal a place in next season’s Conference League.
“It is very special,” head coach Schuster said. “I have so much confidence in my team, and they give me that belief because there’s so much quality. I am not nervous, we have the confidence we need to play a great team and a great coach tomorrow.”
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Head-to-Head Record
Freiburg and Aston Villa have never faced each other previously, with Wednesday’s Europa League final being their first-ever meeting.
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Team News
There are serious doubts about Amadou Onana’s fitness, with the Belgian midfielder limping off in the first leg of the semi-final against Nottingham Forest. His replacement, Victor Lindelof, came off injured during that match and is also a doubt. Boubacar Kamara is out for the season with a knee injury, and Alysson Edward is unavailable with a muscle problem.
Freiburg will be without Japanese attacker Yuito Suzuki, who is out with a broken collarbone. The German side will also be without Max Rosenfelder (hamstring), while Patrick Osterhage is a doubt.
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineups
Freiburg: Noah Atubolu; Lukas Kubler, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, Philipp Treu; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler; Jan Niklas Beste, Johan Manzambi, Vincenzo Grifo; Igor Matanovic.
Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Victor Lindelof, Youri Tielemans; John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, Emiliano Buendia; Ollie Watkins.
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Prediction
The two top-scoring sides in the tournament will meet in the final, which means that goals are likely to flow in Istanbul. Despite Freiburg’s brilliant run, Aston Villa’s strength on paper will make them favourites to come out with a victory.
Prediction: Freiburg 2-4 Aston Villa
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Freiburg vs Aston Villa Europa League final being played?
The Freiburg vs Aston Villa Europa League final will be played on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.
Where to watch the Freiburg vs Aston Villa Europa League final live online?
The Freiburg vs Aston Villa Europa League final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Freiburg vs Aston Villa Europa League final live on TV?
The Freiburg vs Aston Villa Europa League final will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 TV channel in India.