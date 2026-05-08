UEFA Europa League 2025-26: John McGinn Fires Aston Villa Into Final Against Freiburg; Crystal Palace Through

Three English clubs will compete in all three European title matches. Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa also making into the final

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Aston Villa FC
It’s Villa’s first major European final since it triumphed over Bayern Munich in the European Cup in 1982 Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Villa will play Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League final

  • Crystal Palace are set to take on Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final

  • Villa coach Unai Emery has won the Europa League title four times

John McGinn scored twice as Aston Villa routed Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday to reach its first major European final in 44 years.

McGinn’s second-half goals were almost identical left-footed shots from the edge of the area to cap a dominant display at Villa Park in the second leg of the all-English semifinal to the delight of roaring fans, including Prince William, who joined in singing “Sweet Caroline” after the final whistle.

Villa advanced 4-1 on aggregate and will face German club Freiburg in the May 20 final in Istanbul. Freiburg beat 10-man Braga 3-1 on Thursday to advance 4-3 on aggregate.

It’s Villa’s first major European final since it triumphed over Bayern Munich in the European Cup in 1982.

Villa coach Unai Emery has won the Europa League title four times — three with Sevilla and one with Villarreal.

Emiliano Buendía was involved in the opening two goals. The midfielder left behind several defenders on the left side of the area and fed Ollie Watkins with a low cross to tap in the opener from close range in the 36th minute.

Related Content
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in Nottingham, England, Thursday, April 30, 2026. ( - | Photo: AP/David Davies
UEFA Europa League Semi-Final 2nd Leg Preview: Nottingham Forest Hold Edge Against Aston Villa, Braga Chase Final Spot
Forest strike Chris Wood scores from the spot to hand his side the lead in the UEL semi-final 1st leg. - AP
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 SF: Nottingham Forest Take Narrow 1st Leg Lead Over Aston Villa; Braga Beat Freiburg
Unai Emery’s team reached its second European semifinal in three seasons with a 7-1 aggregate victory. - AP
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF: Nottingham Forest To Meet Aston Villa In Semi-Final; Freiburg Set Up Braga Clash
Bologna's Joao Mario, left, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Bologna in Cremona, Italy, Sunday April 5, 2026. - | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP
UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Preview: Bologna Seek Breakthrough Against Aston Villa; Forest Face Porto
Related Content

Watkins scored just minutes after he got his head bandaged from a cut sustained in a clash of heads with Forest defender Morato.

Buendía added the second goal from the penalty spot in the 58th minute. McGinn made it 3-0 on the night in the 77th and doubled his tally three minutes later.

Freiburg beats Braga

Freiburg overturned a 2-1 deficit from the opening leg.

Mario Dorgeles, who scored the winner for Braga last week in Portugal, was shown a straight red in the seventh minute after fouling Jan-Niklas Beste, who would have had only goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček to beat.

It took the Bundesliga team only 12 minutes for punish the visitors when Lukas Kübler scored the first of his two goals. A clearance attempt bounced off Kübler’s knee and ended up in the net.

Before the first half was over, Johan Manzambi added the second for Freiburg with a curling shout from outside the area.

Kübler’s second goal, in the 72nd minute, made it 3-0 on the night before Pau Víctor had a consolation goal for Braga.

It will be Freiburg’s first European final.

Crystal Palace into Conference League final

In the third-tier Conference League, Crystal Palace advanced to its first European final by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the semifinal second leg and 5-2 on aggregate.

That means English clubs will compete in all three European title matches. Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Palace will play Rayo Vallecano in the May 27 final in Leipzig, Germany. The mid-table La Liga team beat Strasbourg 1-0 on Thursday and 2-0 overall.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Lucknow Super Giants Break Six-Match Losing Streak; Race For Top Two Intensifies

  2. IPL 2026: How VIP Culture Led To The Shift Of Final From Bengaluru To Ahmedabad

  3. LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Turns Up The Heat With Blazing 49-Ball Ton In Lucknow

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit Signals Presence Of Unauthorized Personnel In Dugout - Report

  5. Pakistan To Host Australia In Three-Match ODI Series Later This Month

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  2. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  3. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  4. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  5. Nitish Kumar's Son Takes Oath As Bihar Cabinet Minister Along-with 31 Others

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. US Judge Releases Alleged Suicide Note By Epstein

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  4. Trump Says Iran War Could End Soon As Tehran Reviews U.S. Peace Proposal

  5. Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In Critical Condition In Iran hospital As Family Urges Tehran Transfer

Latest Stories

  1. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  4. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  6. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  7. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  8. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report