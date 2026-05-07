Freiburg Vs Braga LIVE Score, Europa League: Portuguese Club Eye Historic Final Appearance Against German Opponents

Freiburg's Lucas Hoeler in action on, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: dpa/Tom Weller via AP

Welcome to the live coverage of tonight's UEFA Europa League 2025-26 semi-final second-leg which features SC Freiburg against SC Braga at the Europa-Park Stadion, which will promise entertainment in a high-stakes clash. Breisgau-Brasilianer lost the first-leg 1-2 after Dorgeles clinched a late goal in Portugal. With everything on the line, both sides will be eager to push ahead and book their spot in the final. Follow the play-by-play updates from the FRE vs BRA semi-final second leg match at Europa-Park-Stadion, right here

LIVE UPDATES

7 May 2026, 10:53:41 pm IST Freiburg vs SC Braga LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: What Happened In Champions League Semi-Finals? In the first semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, a Bukayo Saka goal led to Arsenal winning their spot in the final, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate whereas PSG drew 1-1 in the second-leg to clinch the second semi-final 6-5 on aggregate. The Gunners will play the holders on May 30 in Budapest, Hungary.