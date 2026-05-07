Freiburg Vs Braga LIVE Score, Europa League: Portuguese Club Eye Historic Final Appearance Against German Opponents

Freiburg vs SC Braga LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: What Happened In Champions League Semi-Finals?
In the first semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, a Bukayo Saka goal led to Arsenal winning their spot in the final, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate whereas PSG drew 1-1 in the second-leg to clinch the second semi-final 6-5 on aggregate.
The Gunners will play the holders on May 30 in Budapest, Hungary.
Freiburg vs SC Braga LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: Match Details
Location: Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
Stadium: Europa-Park Stadion
Date: Friday, May 8
Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST.